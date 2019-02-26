Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NMHC and NAA Statements on the Passage of Oregon Rent Control Legislation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 05:16pm EST

Today, the Oregon State House passed SB 608, a bill that creates a new statewide rent control law. The measure now goes to Governor Kate Brown’s desk.

Following is a statement from Doug Bibby, President of the National Multifamily Housing Council, a Washington, D.C.-based association representing the apartment industry:

“There is no doubt that housing affordability is a crisis in Oregon. However, SB 608 will worsen the imbalance between housing supply and demand by allowing for rent control across the state.

“While the intent of rent control laws is to assist lower-income populations, history has shown that rent control exacerbates shortages, makes it harder for apartment owners to make upgrades and disproportionally benefits higher-income households.

“That is why Oregon and a majority of other states have laws in place that explicitly prohibit local municipalities from implementing rent control laws. Reversing course is counterproductive and will not solve the crisis.

“Oregon lawmakers should focus on holistic solutions that encourage more housing supply, facilitate public-private partnerships to tackle many of the existing barriers, and increase direct assistance to renters.”

Following is a statement from Robert Pinnegar, CAE, President and CEO of the National Apartment Association:

“Today’s regrettable action by the Oregon State House of Representatives on SB 608 will lead to unintended, but pre-eminently predictable negative consequences for housing affordability in the state. Rather than focusing on the onerous regulatory environment that constricts the diversity of housing needed to meet the surging demand for rental housing, Oregon’s public officials chose to slide backward by enacting a failed policy that has historically proven to hurt residents and housing supply alike. The National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council will continue to promote sustainable, responsible solutions that lead to more apartment construction, and oppose reckless and ill-advised policy approaches like rent control.”

For more than 20 years, the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) and the National Apartment Association (NAA) have partnered on behalf of America’s apartment industry. Drawing on the knowledge and policy expertise of staff in Washington, D.C., as well as the advocacy power of 160 NAA state and local affiliated associations, NMHC and NAA provide a single voice for developers, owners and operators of rental housing industry. Apartments and their 39 million residents support more than 12 million jobs and contribute $1.3 trillion to the economy.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38pFOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO DE CV : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
PU
05:38pSOPHEON : Sr. Technical Writer-Denver
PU
05:38pATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Parts of human body found at cargo plane crash site
AQ
05:37pKBR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:37pEQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:36pAXALTA COATING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:35pHCP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:35pPENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:35pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Announces Cash Dividends
BU
05:35pSunrise announcement re UPC Schweiz
TE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Tests Buffett and 3G Ties
2AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
3HOME DEPOT (THE) : 'COLD, SNOWY, WET': Home Depot suffers as winter hits house makeovers
4DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE Exits Biotech To Lower Its Debt
5BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.