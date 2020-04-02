NMMA January Powerboat Registrations Report Now Available

As NMMA continues monitoring impacts of COVID-19 on the recreational boating industry we are continuing to share monthly powerboat sales data as available. The NMMA 2020 January New Powerboat Registrations Report released today shows sales of new powerboats at the start of the New Year were up 5 percent on a rolling 3-month year-over-year (R3M YOY) basis, and down 1 percent on a rolling 12-month year-over-year basis to 275,600 units through January.

'Momentum kicking off 2020 was positive with gains ranging from 4-25% in eight boat categories; however, we expect COVID-19 will have a dampening effect on sales in 2020,' said Vicky Yu, director of business intelligence for NMMA. 'As the industry navigates unchartered waters, we will keep a pulse on projections and keep the industry updated as data becomes available.'

Insights from the January report include:

Freshwater and saltwater fishing sales were up 6 percent respectively on a R3M YOY basis through January.

Wake sport boats and PWC sales were up 5% and 4% R3M YOY respectively .

Pontoon sales were down 3% R3M YOY.

Runabouts and cruisers were up 5% and 17% R3M YOY.