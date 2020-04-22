NMMA National Marine Manufacturers Association : Congress, Trump Administration Reach Deal to Replenish Paycheck Protection Program

Yesterday, Congress and President Trump reached a deal on $484 billion in new funding to combat the COVID-19 crisis, including nearly $310 billion for the popular Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Following the announcement, the U.S. Senate approved the new funding package, which is expected to pass the U.S. House of Representatives and be signed into law in the coming days.

Of the $310 billion allocated for PPP, $60 billion is dedicated to small lenders and community-based financial institutions to address the needs of unbanked and underserved small businesses and nonprofits.

In addition to PPP, the measure includes the following funding:

$50 billion for the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan program;

$10 billion for the SBA's Emergency Economic Injury Grant program;

$75 billion in emergency money to shore up the health system; and

$25 billion to increase testing and contact tracing capabilities.

