NMMA National Marine Manufacturers Association : Don't Miss Early Bird Rate for Workforce Development Super Session at IBEX

McMorran adds, 'With 10,000 baby boomers retiring each day for the next 10 years and taking their intellectual capital with them; younger generations are not aware of great careers in manufacturing and construction, so the shortage for skilled trades talent will continue to increase. When there is a limited supply of talent, salaries also go up. All of these factors are causing the perfect workplace storm that must be addressed by innovative employers like Regal Boats.'

The National Marine Distributors Association is a sponsor of this Super Session because 'every segment of our membership will benefit from increasing and improving our workforce,' said Nancy Cueroni, Executive Director of NMDA. She added, 'When asked what the obstacles to growing their businesses were, almost every member said the lack of employees and/or the lack of trained technicians. We feel this IBEX Super Session can help show all of us in the industry what is currently being done and new resources to incorporate, so we don't duplicate efforts.'