NMMA National Marine Manufacturers Association : Member Participates in Trade Roundtable with Senator McCaskill

Last week, Ben Cast, President of Lowe Boats, joined a trade roundtable hosted by Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) to investigate the impact of tariffs on Missouri businesses. NMMA encourages members to participate in these types of events and is here to help identify and coordinate future opportunities.

At the roundtable, entitled, 'Examining the Effects of Tariffs and Trade Policy on Missouri Manufacturing and Agriculture,' Senator McCaskill stated, 'We're looking at billions of dollars of loss in Missouri because of this trade war. So, we've got to get this fixed because the markets that are going away are not going to come back right away.

According to Mr. Cast, 'Unfortunately, the growing trade dispute casts a level of uncertainty over the economy. And while we firmly support the goals for fair and balanced trade, the current tariff policy and its execution are creating challenges and risks for business, our customers and our employees.'

Cast added, 'While I applaud the effort to eliminate unfair trade practices against the U.S, the current tactics intended to improve American competitiveness will, no doubt, negatively impact U.S. marine manufacturers, including my company, Lowe Boats.'

From tariffs on raw materials and components, to retaliatory tariffs that have frozen international markets, the recreational boating industry continues to bear the brunt of the trade war. Click here for a full list of tariffs impacting the industry: https://www.nmma.org/assets/cabinets/Cabinet517/180808_Tariffs%20Impacting%20Industry%20Factsheet%20FINAL.pdf

For more information, please contact NMMA Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Legal Affairs, Nicole Vasilaros at nvasilaros@nmma.org or NMMA Director of Federal Affairs, Lance West at lwest@nmma.org.