NMMA National Marine Manufacturers Association : Only a Few Days Left to Apply for a Tariff Exemption on Certain Chinese Goods

09/19/2019 | 01:32am EDT

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) will continue accepting exclusion requests for products impacted by tariffs targeting $200 billion in Chinese imports - Section 301 List 3 - until close of business on Monday, September 30, 2019. NMMA strongly encourages all impacted stakeholders to submit a request.

USTR formally established an exclusion process for Section 301 List 3 products in late June, following the administration's decision to increase the tariff on the impacted items from 10 to 25 percent.

To submit an exclusion request, stakeholders must create an account and fill out the request form through USTR's web portal. The Federal Register notice released by USTR on June 24 provides detailed instructions for the exclusion process.

NMMA stands ready to help and support industry partners throughout the exclusion process. For more information, please contact NMMA senior vice president of government and legal affairs, Nicole Vasilaros at nvasilaros@nmma.org or NMMA director of federal government affairs, Clay Crabtree at ccrabtree@nmma.org.

Disclaimer

NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 05:31:00 UTC
