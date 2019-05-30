Log in
NMMA National Marine Manufacturers Association : Reference NMMA's Data Dashboard for Latest Economic News

05/30/2019 | 05:54pm EDT

The latest version of the NMMA Data Dashboardis now available. The dashboard contains performance indicators on wholesale and retail sales of powerboats and outboard engines, economic metrics, and includes interactive graphs illustrating recent and historical trends (click on the 'Access the data' button to open the interactive version of the report).

Recent updates include:

  • The index of small business optimism was 103.5 in April, up from 101.8 in March. This index has trended above 100 each month since December 2016.
  • The preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for May was up to a fifteen-year high of 102.4 while the Consumer Confidence Index was 134.1 in May, up from 129.2 in April. These data support the continuing indication that consumers are perceiving the current and future economic environment with positivity with an encouraging outlook for consumer spending.
  • The U.S. Purchasing Managers Index for April was 52.8, indicating expanding growth in the manufacturing sector.

The NMMA Data Dashboard is free to all members and makes accessing current data and insights from NMMA's statistics and research faster and easier than ever. Non-members can purchase an annual subscription for $1,200.

Contact stats@nmma.org for more information.

Disclaimer

NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 21:53:09 UTC
