Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NMMA National Marine Manufacturers Association : Registration Open - New U.S.A Pavilion at Sydney International Boat Show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 03:37am EST

For the first time, the NMMA is organizing a U.S.A. Pavilion at the 2019 Sydney International Boat Show, August 1 - 5, to showcase the best U.S. boat builders, equipment manufacturers, marina developers or other businesses that provide products and services to the recreational or tourism boating markets.

Australia consistently ranks as one of the industry's top export markets. Currently, Australia remains a strong export market unaffected by the trade war and retaliatory tariffs. And, with a Free Trade Agreement in place, exporting to this vibrant boating market is a viable option for any number of U.S. companies.

The U.S.A. Pavilion can accommodate more than a dozen exhibiting companies. Space is very limited and will fill quickly. Click here for stand options and pricing. For questions about exhibiting or sponsorship opportunities, contact Julie Balzano, NMMA Sr. Director Export Development at jbalzano@nmma.org, Tel: 954-441-3234.

A number of U.S. state international trade agencies are offering generous export trade grants to qualifying companies. Visit here to connect with your state to learn more.

Disclaimer

NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 08:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57aChina says customs found 'hazardous pests' in Canadian canola import samples
RE
03:56aGeely chairman says China auto industry faces restructuring in next 3-5 years
RE
03:55aMalaysia sees relief after drought of foreign portfolio flows
RE
03:47aSliding car stocks drag Europe down as investors hit the brakes
RE
03:47aZambia says planning to swap Chinese debt from dollar to yuan
RE
03:41aUNV UNITED NATIONS VOLUNTEERS : Supporting the livelihoods of women in South Sudan with UNDP
PU
03:37aNMMA NATIONAL MARINE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Registration Open - New U.S.A Pavilion at Sydney International Boat Show
PU
03:36aAussie dollar sent tumbling on economic slowdown concerns
RE
03:33aStrike over labour dispute grounds flights at Kenya's main airport
RE
03:32aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF LIT : Lithuania holds political consultations with India
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on U.S. inventory build, shale oil output forecasts
2SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler Group meets targets in 2018
3APPLE : APPLE : Dialog Semi expects single-digit revenue hit after Apple deal
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Shares Trade Heavily in After-Hours Session
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.