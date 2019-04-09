Log in
NMMA National Marine Manufacturers Association : Registration Open - New U.S.A Pavilion at Sydney International Boat Show

04/09/2019 | 04:33am EDT

For the first time, the NMMA is organizing a U.S.A. Pavilion at the 2019 Sydney International Boat Show, August 1 - 5, to showcase the best U.S. boat builders, equipment manufacturers, marina developers or other businesses that provide products and services to the recreational or tourism boating markets.

Australia consistently ranks as one of the industry's top export markets. Currently, Australia remains a strong export market unaffected by the trade war and retaliatory tariffs. And, with a Free Trade Agreement in place, exporting to this vibrant boating market is a viable option for any number of U.S. companies.

The U.S.A. Pavilion can accommodate more than a dozen exhibiting companies. Space is limited and is filling quickly. Click here for stand options and pricing. For questions about exhibiting or sponsorship opportunities, contact Julie Balzano, NMMA Sr. Director Export Development at jbalzano@nmma.org, Tel: 954-441-3234.

A number of U.S. state international trade agencies are offering generous export trade grants to qualifying companies. Visit here to connect with your state to learn more

Disclaimer

NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 08:32:01 UTC
