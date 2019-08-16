Log in
NMMA National Marine Manufacturers Association : Trump Administration Pushes Pause on Applying Tariffs for Certain Products

08/16/2019

The Trump administration announced earlier this week that a new 10 percent tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports - Section 301 List 4 - will be delayed for certain products - including some fishing equipment and lifejackets - until December 15, 2019, instead of taking effect on September 1, 2019 as originally planned. While NMMA is in favor of the delay, the association noted that it is only temporary and does not cover all recreational boating industry items on List 4 or address underlying trade issues with China.

Following the announcement, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) published two separate lists: List 4A and List 4B. Products on List 4A will be subject to the 10 percent tariff beginning on September 1, while goods on List 4B will receive a tariff on December 15.

USTR also noted its intention to establish an exclusion process for all List 4 products, though it has not published a timeframe or instructions for the exclusion process.

For more information, please contact NMMA senior vice president of government and legal affairs, Nicole Vasilaros at nvasilaros@nmma.org or NMMA director of federal government affairs, Clay Crabtree at ccrabtree@nmma.org.

Disclaimer

NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 06:31:01 UTC
