NMMA National Marine Manufacturers Association : and Coalition Partners Participate in First Day of Hearings on New Tariffs

06/18/2019 | 01:24am EDT

Yesterday, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) held the first day of hearings regarding proposed Section 301 tariffs on approximately $300 billion worth of Chinese products (List 4). Held at the International Trade Commission, NMMA participated by bringing items that would be affected by the administration's newest round of proposed tariffs.

NMMA was joined by representatives from the outdoor recreation industry and members of the Tariffs Hurt The Heartland campaign. Outdoor recreation items that were displayed included life jackets, a bicycle, and fishing equipment, which together demonstrated the wide range of outdoor sports and recreation products that would be impacted by these new tariffs.

Nicole Vasilaros, NMMA senior vice president of government and legal affairs, spoke to media covering the hearing about the harmful impacts of tariffs on the industry. 'The ongoing additional threat of tariffs is creating a lot of uncertainty for businesses. For us being a uniquely American made product, there are tough decisions that our manufacturers are having to make to ensure that they remain globally competitive.'

Tomorrow, Vasilaros will testify before the USTR panel about the harm the newest tariffs would pose to recreational boating manufacturers, while highlighting the damage that boat manufacturers have already faced from existing tariffs.

As the administration moves forward with soliciting public comment on the proposed tariffs, NMMA will continue fighting to demonstrate the industry's critical economic impact and highlight the damaging effects of tariffs on American businesses and workers. For more information, please contact Vasilaros at nvasilaros@nmma.org.

Photo caption: Nicole Vasilaros, NMMA senior vice president of government and legal affairs interviewed by Fox Business during the USTR hearing on proposed Section 301 tariffs targeting an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese imports (List 4).

Disclaimer

NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 05:23:05 UTC
