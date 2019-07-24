Log in
NMMA National Marine Manufacturers Association : and Hundreds of Business and Agriculture Groups Urge Congress to Pass USMCA

07/24/2019 | 01:10am EDT

Yesterday, NMMA - along with more than 600 business and agriculture groups from all 50 states and more than 30 industries - sent a letter to Congress, calling on all members to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA). According to NMMA, the continued success of U.S. marine manufacturing depends on North American trading partnerships and the association has advocated for the trade agreement's swift approval in Congress.

The letter, spearheaded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, states, 'More than 12 million American jobs depend on trade with Canada and Mexico. U.S. manufacturers export more made-in-America manufactured goods to our North American neighbors than they do to the next 11 largest export markets combined, and the two countries account for nearly one-third of U.S. agricultural exports. They are also the top two export destinations for U.S. small and medium-size businesses, more than 120,000 of which sell their goods and services to Canada and Mexico.

'By creating a level playing field for trade in North America, USMCA will help U.S. companies and the workers they employ compete in our top two export markets. The case for the agreement's approval is strong. We urge Congress to approve USMCA as soon as possible.'

The full letter is available here.

Additionally, click here for NMMA's factsheet on USMCA.

For more information, please contact NMMA senior vice president of government and legal affairs, Nicole Vasilaros at nvasilaros@nmma.org.

Disclaimer

NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 05:09:02 UTC
