NMMA Statistical Abstract: Sailboat Unit Sales Dip in 2019

03/31/2020 | 07:11pm EDT

While we remain focused on the current economic climate and the impacts of COVID-19, we continue to gather, analyze and report on sales across our industry as part of our annual Statistical Abstract. Final 2019 data is now available for the sailboat sector which reveal there were 4,800 new sailboats sold in 2019, down 16 percent from 2018 but a return to 2017 sales levels. Sailboats accounted for 2 percent of total new boat unit sales last year.

'The sailboat category tends to have some volatility from year-to-year and in 2019 we saw a dip in the high-volume segment under 20 feet which comprises 87 percent of total sailboat unit sales,' said Vicky Yu, NMMA's director of business intelligence. 'Sales of larger sailboats, 46 feet and above, were a bright spot in 2019, up 25 percent, however, we expect COVID-19 will have a dampening effect on sales in 2020.'

The 2019 Sailboat Sales Trends report includes production and retail unit sales data, export and import unit sales by length, estimated total annual retail dollar sales and by length. Production and average price data were provided by Bonnier Corporation's Cruising World and Sailing World magazines.

NMMA members receive unlimited, complimentary access to the digital version of each section of the Statistical Abstract as they become available, in addition to the full compilation report, which will be released in July. NMMA's Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract is the most comprehensive collection of industry data and a trusted source for marine business intelligence.

The release schedule for remaining sections of the 2019 Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract is:

  • March: Boat and Engine Exports and Imports
  • April: Cruiser, Watersport, Off-Shore Fishing Boat and Trailer Sales Trends; Powerboat Sales Trends; Pre-owned Boat Market; Total Industry Sales by Category and State
  • June: Total Boat Registrations
  • July: Full Report

Bookmark nmma.org/statistics/publications/statistical-abstract for direct and easy access to the 2019 Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract.

Visit nmma.org/statistics or contact intel@nmma.org for more information.

Disclaimer

NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 23:10:02 UTC
