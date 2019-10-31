NMPF National Milk Producers Federation : Dairy Market Report – October 2019

Dairy Market Dairy Management Inc. R E P O R T Volume 22 | No . 10 October 2019 DMI | NMPF

Dairy producers are seeing their highest prices in ﬁve years in the latter months Overview of 2019, adding further to balance sheets that have also been improving as the

result of federal assistance from the new Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program.

The September USDA survey prices of Cheddar cheese and nonfat dry milk, $1.91/pound and $1.05/pound, respectively, were the highest these prices had been since the end of 2014. The August U.S. average all-milk price of $18.90 per cwt. is as high as this reported price has reached during the same period. Lower milking cow numbers in the U.S. over the past year, combined with average growth in production per cow, are basic factors contributing to the improving price outlook. Meanwhile, relatively modest and stable feed prices have allowed these recent price increases to translate into higher margins and income for dairy producers.

Signup in the improved Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program that surpassed its predecessor, the Margin Protection Program (MPP), has made 2019 the second consecutive year in which the federal margin insurance safety net has generated signiﬁcant support to dairy farmers. Two negative factors in the U.S. dairy market are the modest decline of butter prices in recent months and the general softening of U.S. dairy export volume growth in the past half-decade.