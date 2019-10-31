|
NMPF National Milk Producers Federation : Dairy Market Report – October 2019
10/31/2019 | 06:37pm EDT
|
|
|
Dairy Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dairy Management Inc.
|
|
R E P O R
|
T
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume 22 | No . 10
|
October 2019
|
|
|
|
DMI | NMPF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dairy producers are seeing their highest prices in ﬁve years in the latter months Overview of 2019, adding further to balance sheets that have also been improving as the
result of federal assistance from the new Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program.
The September USDA survey prices of Cheddar cheese and nonfat dry milk, $1.91/pound and $1.05/pound, respectively, were the highest these prices had been since the end of 2014. The August U.S. average all-milk price of $18.90 per cwt. is as high as this reported price has reached during the same period. Lower milking cow numbers in the U.S. over the past year, combined with average growth in production per cow, are basic factors contributing to the improving price outlook. Meanwhile, relatively modest and stable feed prices have allowed these recent price increases to translate into higher margins and income for dairy producers.
Signup in the improved Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program that surpassed its predecessor, the Margin Protection Program (MPP), has made 2019 the second consecutive year in which the federal margin insurance safety net has generated signiﬁcant support to dairy farmers. Two negative factors in the U.S. dairy market are the modest decline of butter prices in recent months and the general softening of U.S. dairy export volume growth in the past half-decade.
Commercial Use of Dairy Products
Domestic commercial use of fresh dairy products, fluid milk and yogurt, continues to fall. In recent months, butter has done so as well, but cheese has generally continued to generate consumption gains. Aggregated over all products, domestic consumption growth of skim solids well outpaced that of milkfat during June-August, fueled by increases in use of nonfat dry milk and other dry skim ingredients. Lower use
of butter helped hold back commercial use of milkfat in all dairy products.
U.S. Dairy Trade
Total U.S. dairy exports were down from a year ago by the equivalent of almost two percent of U.S. milk solids production during June-August, as exports fell to more typical volumes following last year's temporary surge, which peaked in the
continued on page 2
|
Domestic Commercial Use
|
Jun-Aug 2019
|
Jun-Aug 2018
|
2018- 2019
|
Percent
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million pounds)
|
|
|
Total Fluid Milk Products
|
10,939
|
11,157
|
-218
|
-2.0%
|
Yogurt
|
1,074
|
1,129
|
-55
|
-4.8%
|
Butter
|
450
|
465
|
-15
|
-3.3%
|
American-type Cheese
|
1,299
|
1,284
|
15
|
1.2%
|
All Other Cheese
|
1,880
|
1,855
|
25
|
1.3%
|
Total Cheese
|
3,179
|
3,139
|
40
|
1.3%
|
Nonfat Dry Milk /Skim Milk Powders
|
287
|
194
|
92
|
47.5%
|
All Products (milk equiv., milkfat basis)
|
54,396
|
54,515
|
-120
|
-0.2%
|
All Products (milk equiv., skim solids basis)
|
46,484
|
44,972
|
1,512
|
3.4%
|
All Products (milk equiv., total solids basis)
|
48,853
|
47,820
|
1,034
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Dairy Trade from page 1
spring of 2018. Nearly all major product-export categories participated in the pullback, including cheese, which had bucked this general trend during the first half of this year.
Concentrated milk proteins, including casein and MPC, were the major source of increased milk solids imports into the U.S. during June-August, along with butter. Cheese, the other large U.S. dairy import category besides concentrated milk proteins, registered more modest import gains, with no single variety contributing a significant share of that increase.
Milk Production
Milk production in the United States was almost flat from a year ago during the June-August period, as fewer milking cows mostly offset increased per-cow production. U.S. cow numbers have been below year-ago levels since July 2018. This shortfall reached a monthly peak of 100,000 fewer cows
than a year ago this past March, then steadily scaled back to 53,000 fewer cows in September. That month, looking back a half-decade to the beginning of the most recent herd buildup, the nation's milking cow herd stood at just 37,000 cows more than during the same month in 2014. However, those cows produced an average of 6¼ percent more milk and 10 percent more total milk solids than their bovine sisters did five years earlier.
Dairy Products
Production of American-type cheese was up by 1.2 percent over a year earlier during July-August. During the same period, Cheddar cheese, which represented 71 percent of total American-type cheese production, was down by 1.3 percent. Other American-type cheese, primarily Monterey Jack and Colby, made up that difference with year-over-year growth of 8.2 percent. Annual growth in Cheddar production has been generally declining starting in 2017 and has been
continued on page 3
|
U.S. Dairy Exports
|
|
Jun-Aug 2019
|
Jun-Aug 2018
|
2018- 2019
|
Percent
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(metric tons)
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
4,214
|
7,205
|
-2,991
|
-42%
|
Anhydrous Milk Fat /Butteroil
|
|
1,060
|
4,544
|
-3,484
|
-77%
|
Cheddar Cheese
|
|
12,234
|
13,487
|
-1,253
|
-9%
|
American-type Cheese
|
|
12,354
|
13,577
|
-1,224
|
-9%
|
All Other Cheese
|
|
71,978
|
76,516
|
-4,537
|
-6%
|
Total Cheese
|
|
84,332
|
90,093
|
-5,761
|
-6%
|
Nonfat Dry Milk /Skim Milk Powder
|
|
143,300
|
174,075
|
-30,775
|
-18%
|
Whole Milk Powder
|
|
13,159
|
10,702
|
2,457
|
23%
|
Dry Whey
|
|
37,318
|
56,336
|
-19,018
|
-34%
|
Whey Protein Concentrate/Isolate
|
|
44,047
|
43,746
|
301
|
1%
|
Lactose
|
|
102,484
|
103,926
|
-1,442
|
-1%
|
Percent of U.S. Milk Solids Exported
|
|
14.0%
|
15.9%
|
-1.9%
|
-12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Dairy Imports
|
|
Jun-Aug 2019
|
Jun-Aug 2018
|
2018- 2019
|
Percent
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(metric tons)
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
12,021
|
10,369
|
1,652
|
16%
|
Cheese
|
|
44,881
|
42,559
|
2,322
|
5%
|
Nonfat Dry Milk/Skim Milk Powder
|
|
32
|
323
|
-291
|
-90%
|
MPC (all protein levels)
|
|
14,969
|
9,914
|
5,055
|
51%
|
Casein
|
|
17,047
|
14,291
|
2,756
|
19%
|
Percent of U.S. Milk Solids Imported
|
|
3.9%
|
3.2%
|
0.7%
|
22%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 - Dairy Market Report | October 2019
Dairy Products from page 2
mostly negative this year, while other American-type cheese production growth has trended in the opposite direction. By contrast, Mozzarella cheese, the largest single variety within its broader category of all Italian-type cheese, has maintained a relatively steady share of just under 80 percent of that category throughout the current decade.
Dairy Product Inventories
Inventories of butter and nonfat dry milk eased down in late summer while cheese holdings remained comparatively steady. For much of 2019, total commercial use has expanded somewhat faster than production for all cheese and for nonfat
dry milk, drawing down stocks from earlier in the year. But this pattern paused at the end of the summer. Butter stocks have generally grown this year as production has outpaced use, a trend that appeared to be moderating at summer's end.
Dairy Product and Federal Order Class Prices
Survey prices for Cheddar cheese and nonfat dry milk significantly topped year-ago levels in September, while butter and dry whey prices were slightly lower. Cheddar cheese blocks showed particular price strength, but this also produced a spread between the survey prices for Cheddar blocks and barrels of almost 20 cents a pound. A spread of
continued on page 4
|
Milk and Dairy Products Production
|
Jun-Aug 2019
|
Jun-Aug 2018
|
2018- 2019
|
Percent
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk Production
|
|
|
|
|
Cows (1,000 head)
|
9,318
|
9,398
|
-80
|
-0.8%
|
Per Cow (pounds)
|
5,892
|
5,838
|
54
|
0.9%
|
Total Milk (million pounds)
|
54,901
|
54,862
|
39
|
0.1%
|
Total Milk Solids (million pounds)
|
6,925
|
6,902
|
24
|
0.3%
|
Dairy Products Production
|
|
(million pounds)
|
|
|
Cheese
|
|
|
|
|
American Types
|
1,322
|
1,305
|
16
|
1.2%
|
Cheddar
|
937
|
950
|
-13
|
-1.3%
|
Italian Types
|
1,386
|
1,367
|
18
|
1.3%
|
Mozzarella
|
1,101
|
1,080
|
21
|
1.9%
|
Total Cheese
|
3,271
|
3,240
|
31
|
0.9%
|
Butter
|
424
|
410
|
14
|
3.3%
|
Dry Milk Products
|
|
|
|
|
Nonfat Dry Milk
|
456
|
432
|
25
|
5.7%
|
Skim Milk Powder
|
132
|
154
|
-22
|
-14.3%
|
Dry Whey
|
250
|
256
|
-5
|
-2.0%
|
Whey Protein Concentrate
|
118
|
125
|
-6
|
-5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dairy Product Inventories
|
Aug 2019
|
Jul 2019
|
Aug 2018
|
2018- 2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million pounds)
|
|
|
Butter
|
304
|
330
|
291
|
5%
|
American Cheese
|
766
|
775
|
787
|
-3%
|
Other Cheese
|
597
|
588
|
573
|
4%
|
Nonfat Dry Milk
|
270
|
289
|
280
|
-4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dairy Market Report
|
| October 2019 - 3
Dairy Product and Federal Order Class Prices from page 3
just 3 cents a pound is used to align barrel cheese prices with those for blocks in calculating the federal order protein component price. An actual spread in the market larger than 3 cents has the effect of reducing income to dairy producers, since the federal order protein price has a large influence on the price of milk throughout the United States.
The large drop in butter prices from August to September overcame the higher nonfat dry milk price to produce a drop in the Class IV price that month. But the higher cheese prices
overcame the drop in dry whey and butter prices to boost the Class III price at the same time. Changes in retail prices for fluid milk, Cheddar cheese and butter, compared to a year ago, reflected corresponding changes in the federal order Class I mover and the survey prices of Cheddar cheese and butter, respectively.
Milk and Feed Prices
The DMC margin rose above the program's maximum coverage level $9.50 per cwt. for the first time in August, following seven consecutive months below that level this
continued on page 5
|
Dairy Product and Federal Order Prices
|
Sept 2019
|
Aug 2019
|
Sept 2018
|
2018-2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
AMS Commodity Prices
|
|
(per pound)
|
|
|
Butter
|
$2.234
|
$2.366
|
$2.272
|
-$0.038
|
Cheddar Cheese
|
$1.905
|
$1.828
|
$1.653
|
$0.252
|
40-Pound Blocks
|
$1.984
|
$1.864
|
$1.677
|
$0.307
|
500-Pound Barrels
|
$1.791
|
$1.757
|
$1.602
|
$0.190
|
Nonfat Dry Milk
|
$1.052
|
$1.034
|
$0.855
|
$0.197
|
Dry Whey
|
$0.370
|
$0.367
|
$0.403
|
-$0.033
|
Class Prices for Milk
|
|
(per hundredweight)
|
|
|
Class I Mover
|
$17.85
|
$17.89
|
$14.85
|
$3.00
|
Class III
|
$18.31
|
$17.60
|
$16.09
|
$2.22
|
Class IV
|
$16.35
|
$16.74
|
$14.81
|
$1.54
|
Retail Dairy Product Prices
|
|
|
|
|
Fluid Whole Milk (per gallon)
|
$3.102
|
$3.045
|
$2.890
|
$0.212
|
Lowfat Fluid Milk (per gallon)
|
$2.742
|
$2.702
|
$2.573
|
$0.169
|
Cheddar Cheese (per pound)
|
$5.406
|
$5.367
|
$5.128
|
$0.278
|
Butter (per pound)
|
$3.954
|
$4.036
|
$4.119
|
-$0.165
|
Milk and Feed Prices
|
Aug 2019
|
Jul 2019
|
Aug 2018
|
2018-2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Producer Prices
|
|
|
|
|
All Milk (per cwt.)
|
$18.90
|
$18.70
|
$15.90
|
$3.00
|
Feed Prices
|
|
|
|
|
Corn (per bushel)
|
$3.93
|
$4.16
|
$3.36
|
$0.57
|
Soybean Meal (per ton)
|
$297
|
$311
|
$333
|
-$36
|
Alfalfa Hay (per ton)
|
$194
|
$196
|
$177
|
$17
|
DMC Feed Cost (per cwt.)
|
$9.05
|
$9.43
|
$8.47
|
$0.58
|
DMC Margin (per cwt.)
|
$9.85
|
$9.27
|
$7.43
|
$2.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 - Dairy Market Report | October 2019
Milk and Feed Prices from page 4
year, the first for the program created in the 2018 farm bill. The August margin calculation was boosted by an eighth consecutive increase in the all-milk price and a harvest season-driven drop in feed prices. More than 22,000 dairy farm operations signed up for the 2019 DMC program, which features the $9.50 margin for up to five million pounds of covered milk production history, more than participated in the last year of the MPP, which it replaced. USDA has reported that these enrolled operations will receive more than $305 million in program payments this year.
Looking Ahead
The U.S. average all-milk price was $3 per cwt. higher in August than it was a year earlier. USDA's October dairy forecast projected the all-milk price would average $18.40 per cwt. for all of 2019, which would be $2.15 per cwt. higher than the average for 2018. USDA also predicted that the milk price would rise another forty-five cents to average
$18.85 per cwt. during 2020. In late October, the CME dairy futures were indicating slightly stronger results, a few cents more for 2019 and a 2020 average of $19.20 per cwt.
At the same time, the department's DMC Decision Tool was projecting that the DMC margin would average $10.10 per cwt. in 2020, a dollar a hundredweight more than in 2019, and that the monthly margins would not fall below the maximum $9.50 per cwt. coverage level in 2020. In short, the various forecasts available are indicating that the markets are recovering to the extent that DMC assistance will not be triggered for the foreseeable future. However, it must be cautioned that 2018 also started out looking much more favorable than the few years preceding it, and it ended up being the worst of them. Enrolling in the DMC program at the generous coverage available - $9.50 per cwt. is almost a dollar higher than the average DMC margin for the past decade - and for the affordable premiums available, will always be a highly-recommendedrisk-management option for dairy farmers.
Peter Vitaliano
National Milk
Producers Federation
pvitaliano@nmpf.org
www.nmpf.org
Dairy Management Inc.™ and state, regional, and international organizations work together to drive demand for dairy products on behalf of America's dairy farmers, through the programs of the American Dairy Association®, the National Dairy Council®, and the U.S. Dairy Export Council ®.
The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) is a farm commodity organization representing most of the dairy marketing cooperatives serving the U.S.
Dairy Market Report | October 2019 - 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
NMPF - National Milk Producers Federation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 22:36:04 UTC
|
|