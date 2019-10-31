Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NMPF National Milk Producers Federation : Dairy Market Report – October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

Dairy Market

Dairy Management Inc.

R E P O R

T

Volume 22 | No . 10

October 2019

DMI | NMPF

Dairy producers are seeing their highest prices in ﬁve years in the latter months Overview of 2019, adding further to balance sheets that have also been improving as the

result of federal assistance from the new Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program.

The September USDA survey prices of Cheddar cheese and nonfat dry milk, $1.91/pound and $1.05/pound, respectively, were the highest these prices had been since the end of 2014. The August U.S. average all-milk price of $18.90 per cwt. is as high as this reported price has reached during the same period. Lower milking cow numbers in the U.S. over the past year, combined with average growth in production per cow, are basic factors contributing to the improving price outlook. Meanwhile, relatively modest and stable feed prices have allowed these recent price increases to translate into higher margins and income for dairy producers.

Signup in the improved Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program that surpassed its predecessor, the Margin Protection Program (MPP), has made 2019 the second consecutive year in which the federal margin insurance safety net has generated signiﬁcant support to dairy farmers. Two negative factors in the U.S. dairy market are the modest decline of butter prices in recent months and the general softening of U.S. dairy export volume growth in the past half-decade.

Commercial Use of Dairy Products

Domestic commercial use of fresh dairy products, fluid milk and yogurt, continues to fall. In recent months, butter has done so as well, but cheese has generally continued to generate consumption gains. Aggregated over all products, domestic consumption growth of skim solids well outpaced that of milkfat during June-August, fueled by increases in use of nonfat dry milk and other dry skim ingredients. Lower use

of butter helped hold back commercial use of milkfat in all dairy products.

U.S. Dairy Trade

Total U.S. dairy exports were down from a year ago by the equivalent of almost two percent of U.S. milk solids production during June-August, as exports fell to more typical volumes following last year's temporary surge, which peaked in the

continued on page 2

Domestic Commercial Use

Jun-Aug 2019

Jun-Aug 2018

2018- 2019

Percent

Change

Change

(million pounds)

Total Fluid Milk Products

10,939

11,157

-218

-2.0%

Yogurt

1,074

1,129

-55

-4.8%

Butter

450

465

-15

-3.3%

American-type Cheese

1,299

1,284

15

1.2%

All Other Cheese

1,880

1,855

25

1.3%

Total Cheese

3,179

3,139

40

1.3%

Nonfat Dry Milk /Skim Milk Powders

287

194

92

47.5%

All Products (milk equiv., milkfat basis)

54,396

54,515

-120

-0.2%

All Products (milk equiv., skim solids basis)

46,484

44,972

1,512

3.4%

All Products (milk equiv., total solids basis)

48,853

47,820

1,034

2.2%

Dairy Management Inc.

U.S. Dairy Trade from page 1

spring of 2018. Nearly all major product-export categories participated in the pullback, including cheese, which had bucked this general trend during the first half of this year.

Concentrated milk proteins, including casein and MPC, were the major source of increased milk solids imports into the U.S. during June-August, along with butter. Cheese, the other large U.S. dairy import category besides concentrated milk proteins, registered more modest import gains, with no single variety contributing a significant share of that increase.

Milk Production

Milk production in the United States was almost flat from a year ago during the June-August period, as fewer milking cows mostly offset increased per-cow production. U.S. cow numbers have been below year-ago levels since July 2018. This shortfall reached a monthly peak of 100,000 fewer cows

than a year ago this past March, then steadily scaled back to 53,000 fewer cows in September. That month, looking back a half-decade to the beginning of the most recent herd buildup, the nation's milking cow herd stood at just 37,000 cows more than during the same month in 2014. However, those cows produced an average of 6¼ percent more milk and 10 percent more total milk solids than their bovine sisters did five years earlier.

Dairy Products

Production of American-type cheese was up by 1.2 percent over a year earlier during July-August. During the same period, Cheddar cheese, which represented 71 percent of total American-type cheese production, was down by 1.3 percent. Other American-type cheese, primarily Monterey Jack and Colby, made up that difference with year-over-year growth of 8.2 percent. Annual growth in Cheddar production has been generally declining starting in 2017 and has been

continued on page 3

U.S. Dairy Exports

Jun-Aug 2019

Jun-Aug 2018

2018- 2019

Percent

Change

Change

(metric tons)

Butter

4,214

7,205

-2,991

-42%

Anhydrous Milk Fat /Butteroil

1,060

4,544

-3,484

-77%

Cheddar Cheese

12,234

13,487

-1,253

-9%

American-type Cheese

12,354

13,577

-1,224

-9%

All Other Cheese

71,978

76,516

-4,537

-6%

Total Cheese

84,332

90,093

-5,761

-6%

Nonfat Dry Milk /Skim Milk Powder

143,300

174,075

-30,775

-18%

Whole Milk Powder

13,159

10,702

2,457

23%

Dry Whey

37,318

56,336

-19,018

-34%

Whey Protein Concentrate/Isolate

44,047

43,746

301

1%

Lactose

102,484

103,926

-1,442

-1%

Percent of U.S. Milk Solids Exported

14.0%

15.9%

-1.9%

-12%

U.S. Dairy Imports

Jun-Aug 2019

Jun-Aug 2018

2018- 2019

Percent

Change

Change

(metric tons)

Butter

12,021

10,369

1,652

16%

Cheese

44,881

42,559

2,322

5%

Nonfat Dry Milk/Skim Milk Powder

32

323

-291

-90%

MPC (all protein levels)

14,969

9,914

5,055

51%

Casein

17,047

14,291

2,756

19%

Percent of U.S. Milk Solids Imported

3.9%

3.2%

0.7%

22%

2 - Dairy Market Report | October 2019

Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Products from page 2

mostly negative this year, while other American-type cheese production growth has trended in the opposite direction. By contrast, Mozzarella cheese, the largest single variety within its broader category of all Italian-type cheese, has maintained a relatively steady share of just under 80 percent of that category throughout the current decade.

Dairy Product Inventories

Inventories of butter and nonfat dry milk eased down in late summer while cheese holdings remained comparatively steady. For much of 2019, total commercial use has expanded somewhat faster than production for all cheese and for nonfat

dry milk, drawing down stocks from earlier in the year. But this pattern paused at the end of the summer. Butter stocks have generally grown this year as production has outpaced use, a trend that appeared to be moderating at summer's end.

Dairy Product and Federal Order Class Prices

Survey prices for Cheddar cheese and nonfat dry milk significantly topped year-ago levels in September, while butter and dry whey prices were slightly lower. Cheddar cheese blocks showed particular price strength, but this also produced a spread between the survey prices for Cheddar blocks and barrels of almost 20 cents a pound. A spread of

continued on page 4

Milk and Dairy Products Production

Jun-Aug 2019

Jun-Aug 2018

2018- 2019

Percent

Change

Change

Milk Production

Cows (1,000 head)

9,318

9,398

-80

-0.8%

Per Cow (pounds)

5,892

5,838

54

0.9%

Total Milk (million pounds)

54,901

54,862

39

0.1%

Total Milk Solids (million pounds)

6,925

6,902

24

0.3%

Dairy Products Production

(million pounds)

Cheese

American Types

1,322

1,305

16

1.2%

Cheddar

937

950

-13

-1.3%

Italian Types

1,386

1,367

18

1.3%

Mozzarella

1,101

1,080

21

1.9%

Total Cheese

3,271

3,240

31

0.9%

Butter

424

410

14

3.3%

Dry Milk Products

Nonfat Dry Milk

456

432

25

5.7%

Skim Milk Powder

132

154

-22

-14.3%

Dry Whey

250

256

-5

-2.0%

Whey Protein Concentrate

118

125

-6

-5.1%

Dairy Product Inventories

Aug 2019

Jul 2019

Aug 2018

2018- 2019

Change

(million pounds)

Butter

304

330

291

5%

American Cheese

766

775

787

-3%

Other Cheese

597

588

573

4%

Nonfat Dry Milk

270

289

280

-4%

Dairy Market Report

| October 2019 - 3

Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Product and Federal Order Class Prices from page 3

just 3 cents a pound is used to align barrel cheese prices with those for blocks in calculating the federal order protein component price. An actual spread in the market larger than 3 cents has the effect of reducing income to dairy producers, since the federal order protein price has a large influence on the price of milk throughout the United States.

The large drop in butter prices from August to September overcame the higher nonfat dry milk price to produce a drop in the Class IV price that month. But the higher cheese prices

overcame the drop in dry whey and butter prices to boost the Class III price at the same time. Changes in retail prices for fluid milk, Cheddar cheese and butter, compared to a year ago, reflected corresponding changes in the federal order Class I mover and the survey prices of Cheddar cheese and butter, respectively.

Milk and Feed Prices

The DMC margin rose above the program's maximum coverage level $9.50 per cwt. for the first time in August, following seven consecutive months below that level this

continued on page 5

Dairy Product and Federal Order Prices

Sept 2019

Aug 2019

Sept 2018

2018-2019

Change

AMS Commodity Prices

(per pound)

Butter

$2.234

$2.366

$2.272

-$0.038

Cheddar Cheese

$1.905

$1.828

$1.653

$0.252

40-Pound Blocks

$1.984

$1.864

$1.677

$0.307

500-Pound Barrels

$1.791

$1.757

$1.602

$0.190

Nonfat Dry Milk

$1.052

$1.034

$0.855

$0.197

Dry Whey

$0.370

$0.367

$0.403

-$0.033

Class Prices for Milk

(per hundredweight)

Class I Mover

$17.85

$17.89

$14.85

$3.00

Class III

$18.31

$17.60

$16.09

$2.22

Class IV

$16.35

$16.74

$14.81

$1.54

Retail Dairy Product Prices

Fluid Whole Milk (per gallon)

$3.102

$3.045

$2.890

$0.212

Lowfat Fluid Milk (per gallon)

$2.742

$2.702

$2.573

$0.169

Cheddar Cheese (per pound)

$5.406

$5.367

$5.128

$0.278

Butter (per pound)

$3.954

$4.036

$4.119

-$0.165

Milk and Feed Prices

Aug 2019

Jul 2019

Aug 2018

2018-2019

Change

Producer Prices

All Milk (per cwt.)

$18.90

$18.70

$15.90

$3.00

Feed Prices

Corn (per bushel)

$3.93

$4.16

$3.36

$0.57

Soybean Meal (per ton)

$297

$311

$333

-$36

Alfalfa Hay (per ton)

$194

$196

$177

$17

DMC Feed Cost (per cwt.)

$9.05

$9.43

$8.47

$0.58

DMC Margin (per cwt.)

$9.85

$9.27

$7.43

$2.42

4 - Dairy Market Report | October 2019

Dairy Management Inc.

Milk and Feed Prices from page 4

year, the first for the program created in the 2018 farm bill. The August margin calculation was boosted by an eighth consecutive increase in the all-milk price and a harvest season-driven drop in feed prices. More than 22,000 dairy farm operations signed up for the 2019 DMC program, which features the $9.50 margin for up to five million pounds of covered milk production history, more than participated in the last year of the MPP, which it replaced. USDA has reported that these enrolled operations will receive more than $305 million in program payments this year.

Looking Ahead

The U.S. average all-milk price was $3 per cwt. higher in August than it was a year earlier. USDA's October dairy forecast projected the all-milk price would average $18.40 per cwt. for all of 2019, which would be $2.15 per cwt. higher than the average for 2018. USDA also predicted that the milk price would rise another forty-five cents to average

$18.85 per cwt. during 2020. In late October, the CME dairy futures were indicating slightly stronger results, a few cents more for 2019 and a 2020 average of $19.20 per cwt.

At the same time, the department's DMC Decision Tool was projecting that the DMC margin would average $10.10 per cwt. in 2020, a dollar a hundredweight more than in 2019, and that the monthly margins would not fall below the maximum $9.50 per cwt. coverage level in 2020. In short, the various forecasts available are indicating that the markets are recovering to the extent that DMC assistance will not be triggered for the foreseeable future. However, it must be cautioned that 2018 also started out looking much more favorable than the few years preceding it, and it ended up being the worst of them. Enrolling in the DMC program at the generous coverage available - $9.50 per cwt. is almost a dollar higher than the average DMC margin for the past decade - and for the affordable premiums available, will always be a highly-recommendedrisk-management option for dairy farmers.

Peter Vitaliano

National Milk

Producers Federation

pvitaliano@nmpf.org

www.nmpf.org

Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Management Inc.™ and state, regional, and international organizations work together to drive demand for dairy products on behalf of America's dairy farmers, through the programs of the American Dairy Association®, the National Dairy Council®, and the U.S. Dairy Export Council ®.

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) is a farm commodity organization representing most of the dairy marketing cooperatives serving the U.S.

Dairy Market Report | October 2019 - 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NMPF - National Milk Producers Federation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 22:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:12pPACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC : PG&E Crews Conducting Gas Safety Checks and Restoring Gas Service to Customers in Areas of Sonoma County Impacted by Kincade Fire Where Evacuations Have Been Lifted
PU
07:05pKeystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
RE
06:41pGlobal stocks fall from 20-month highs on trade talk doubts
RE
06:37pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : Dairy Market Report – October 2019
PU
06:35pPinterest quarterly revenue, forecast disappoint; shares plunge
RE
06:34pPinterest quarterly revenue, forecast disappoint; shares plunge
RE
06:33pEXCLUSIVE : Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp - sources
RE
06:31pEXCLUSIVE : Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Keystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
2U.S. prosecutors file new charges in UAW corruption case
3CNH INDUSTRIAL NV : CNH Industrial announces the sale of its Truckline business
4MILA RESOURCES PLC : MILA RESOURCES : 31 October 2019 Annual Report & Financial Statements for the Year Ended ..
5PROACTIS : PROACTIS : issues new set of trading results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group