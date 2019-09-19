NMPF National Milk Producers Federation : Dairy Market Report – September 2019

Dairy Market Dairy Management Inc. R E P O R T Volume 22 | No . 9 September 2019 DMI | NMPF

Tighter markets and stronger prices for milk and dairy products persisted Overview through the summer and are poised to continue into fall. Positive signs include

signiﬁcant increases in both domestic use and exports of cheese, a slight drop in total milk production accompanied by just a slight increase in total milk solids production, and a drop in American-type cheese production. The July all-milk price reported by USDA was the third-highest monthly all-milk price since 2014, while the August federal order Class III price was the highest seen since 2014. Butter prices have stabilized at a relatively high level between the mid-$2.20s and mid-$2.30s a pound since early last year. The current milk price outlook remains favorable through the end of this year and into 2020.