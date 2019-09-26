Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NMPF National Milk Producers Federation : FARM Animal Care Program Announces Version 4.0 Changes for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 01:48am EDT

The National Milk Producers Federation, with support from Dairy Management Inc., today announced updates to animal care standards under the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management, or FARM, Animal Care program after a rigorous 16-month stakeholder review.

The fourth iteration of the FARM Animal Care Program's standards supports closer farmer-veterinarian relationships, requires continuing education for all employees and adds a new standard for pain management when disbudding animals. As with previous versions of FARM Animal Care, a robust suite of materials that include templates, FAQs, continuing education videos and other resource tools will be made available to help producers meet the outlined standards. These resources are available to producers through their cooperative or processor and can be found on the FARM Resources web page. Hard copy resources are also available upon request.

'FARM's Animal Care Program 4.0 underscores the dairy community's commitment to continually improving animal care and incorporating the latest animal-welfare research, demonstrating to consumers that dairy is a leader in the humane and ethical care of our animals,' said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF. 'We are committed to ensuring that farms are prepared to meet the updated standards and that the supply chain - from farm to fork - has full transparency as well as high-quality dairy products.'

FARM Animal Care is updated once every three years to ensure relevance to current industry best management practices and scientific research related to on-farm animal care. Farmers nationwide, dairy veterinarians and animal-welfare experts and dairy-industry leaders are all represented in drafting and approving new standards received 370 submissions that guided final decisions made on Version 4.0.

Significant changes going into effect beginning Jan. 1 include:

  • If tail docking is found to have continued to occur, immediate action must be taken to cease the practice.
  • Standards that generate a Mandatory Corrective Action Plan - ranging from veterinarian engagement (Veterinarian-Client-Patient-Relationship and herd health plan review), calf care, non-ambulatory, euthanasia and fitness to transport management practices, and disbudding prior to 8 weeks of age - will need to be addressed within nine months of the evaluation. For additional specifics around the standards updates, please visit this site.

FARM staff will be attending and exhibiting at the World Dairy Expo from Oct. 1-5 at booth EH4508. FARM is also hosting a lunch at Expo on Thursday, Oct. 3rd at noon CT to more broadly discuss current initiatives within FARM. RSVP is required and can be completed by emailing the FARM Inbox at dairyfarm@nmpf.org.

###

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF), based in Arlington, VA, develops and carries out policies that advance dairy producers and the cooperatives they own. NMPF's member cooperatives produce more than two-thirds of U.S. milk, making NMPF the voice of dairy producers on Capitol Hill and with government agencies.

Created by the National Milk Producers Federation in partnership with Dairy Management Inc, the National Dairy FARM (Farmers Assuring Responsible Management) works with all U.S. dairy farmers, co-ops and processors, to demonstrate to dairy customers and consumers that the dairy industry is taking the very best care of cows and the environment, producing safe, wholesome milk and adhering to the highest standards of workforce development.

Disclaimer

NMPF - National Milk Producers Federation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 05:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11aOil prices steady amid concerns of rising supplies and sluggish demand
RE
02:10aOPEC's Barkindo says quick Saudi response was key to curbing volatility
RE
02:04aOil prices steady amid concerns of rising supplies and sluggish demand
RE
02:00aItaly's Popolare di Bari close to buying small bank - CEO to press
RE
01:48aNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : FARM Animal Care Program Announces Version 4.0 Changes for 2020
PU
01:48aRESERVE BANK OF FIJI : Press Release No 17 - Overnight Policy Rate Remains Unchanged
PU
01:37aUK to repatriate 16,000 people on fourth day of Thomas Cook collapse
RE
01:21aDOLLAR INDEX : steady, though trade deal optimism aids riskier currencies
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
2Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
3Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
4FACEBOOK : U.S. Justice Department to open Facebook antitrust investigation - source
5Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group