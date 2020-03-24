Log in
NMPF National Milk Producers Federation : FARM's Yeiser Stepp Discusses How Dairy-Farm Stewardship is Adapting to Coronavirus

03/24/2020 | 06:23pm EDT

Emily Yeiser Stepp, a National Milk Producers Federation vice president and head of the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program, is seeing rapid evolution in the initiative as the dairy industry continues to ensure quality animal care, a commitment to sustainability and best practices in the workplace even as coronavirus disrupts supply chains.

'In agriculture, in our industries, we figure things out. And that is the beauty of being part of this community, is that we will figure out how to do this in the most effective manner that provides those assurances long-term,' Yeiser Stepp said. 'We're all in this together.'

To listen to the full podcast, click here. You can also find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file. Please attribute information to NMPF.

Disclaimer

NMPF - National Milk Producers Federation published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 22:22:02 UTC
