NMPF National Milk Producers Federation : FDA Nomination Heads to Senate Floor With NMPF Hopeful for Progress on Fake Milk

12/03/2019 | 12:18pm EST

ARLINGTON, Va. - The National Milk Producers Federation today expressed hope that the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee vote to send Dr. Stephen Hahn's nomination to be commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to the full Senate for final confirmation represents another step toward greater transparency in the use of dairy terms in the marketplace.

'It is long past time for the FDA to begin enforcing its own standards, which make clear that dairy terms are reserved for real dairy products, not plant-based imitators that mislead shoppers by misrepresenting nutritionally inferior products,' said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF. 'We are hopeful that today's vote to forward Dr. Hahn's nomination to the full Senate is the beginning of the end of this long process, and we are eager to work with Dr. Hahn upon his confirmation to ensure that dairy product standards are enforced once and for all.'

Hahn voiced his support in his confirmation hearing last month for 'clear, transparent, and understandable labeling for the American people' in an exchange with Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

The National Milk Producers Federation, which has been speaking out on plant-based imitators for four decades, has been encouraged by recent, long overdue FDA attention to the issue. For more background on NMPF's position and statements of support from public-health organizations, click here. NMPF also in February released a 'road map,' found here, for how the agency can adapt existing standards to reflect the current marketplace and protect labeling integrity.

NMPF - National Milk Producers Federation published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 17:17:03 UTC
