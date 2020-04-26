Log in
NMPF National Milk Producers Federation : Small-Business Loan Program Opens Today, Dairy Farmers Eligible

04/26/2020 | 08:18pm EDT

The U.S. Small Business Administration will resume accepting loan applications for the Paycheck Protection Program beginning today, April 27, at 10:30 a.m. EDT from approved lenders on behalf of any eligible borrower. Dairy farmers are eligible to apply for the PPP, along with a separate initiative, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, for which the application window is also imminent. Both initiatives are first-come, first-served, and funds are expected to be depleted quickly after Congress replenished them last week.

The National Milk Producers Federation is offering the materials below to aid farmers with their applications. All are available on the organization's coronavirus page, www.nmpf.org/coronavirus. Note that PPP applications must be filed with a lending institution, such as a bank or credit union, while EIDL applications may be filed directly through the U.S. Small Business Administration website.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Disclaimer

NMPF - National Milk Producers Federation published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 00:17:06 UTC
