Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NMPF National Milk Producers Federation : Thanks Sen. Baldwin for Advocacy; Encouraged by Dr. Hahn's Dairy Response at FDA Hearing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 01:20pm EST

ARLINGTON, Va. - The National Milk Producers Federation thanked Senator Tammy Baldwin for her advocacy for public health and labeling transparency in her questions for Dr. Stephen Hahn during today's hearing on his nomination to be commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

'As the nation's top health official, Dr. Hahn would face many challenging issues, labeling integrity high among them. It's heartening to hear the nominee pledge that an FDA under his leadership will immediately examine this crucial unfinished business,' said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF. 'Given his stated commitment to science- and data-based decision-making and his concern for public nutrition, we expect FDA will soon begin enforcing its own standards - which clearly reserve dairy terms for real dairy products, not plant-based imposters who mislead consumers by mislabeling nutritionally inferior products. We thank Senator Baldwin for pressing for urgent action today as part of her ongoing efforts to resolve this health and nutrition issue.'

In response to a question from Sen. Baldwin asking him whether and when the FDA will begin enforcing its own labeling standards, Dr. Hahn voiced his support for 'clear, transparent, and understandable labeling for the American people.

'The American people need this so that they can make the appropriate decisions for their health and for their nutrition. I very much will look into this issue,' Dr. Hahn said, later adding he would 'look at this as soon as I am confirmed.' Video of Dr. Hahn's exchange with Sen. Baldwin is here.

The National Milk Producers Federation, which has been speaking out on plant-based imitators for four decades, has been encouraged by recent, long overdue FDA attention to the issue. For more background on NMPF's position and statements of support from public-health organizations, click here. NMPF also in February released a 'road map,' found here, for how the agency can adapt existing standards to reflect the current marketplace and protect labeling integrity.

###

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF), based in Arlington, VA, develops and carries out policies that advance dairy producers and the cooperatives they own. NMPF's member cooperatives produce more than two-thirds of U.S. milk, making NMPF dairy's voice on Capitol Hill and with government agencies. For more, visit www.nmpf.org.

Disclaimer

NMPF - National Milk Producers Federation published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 18:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08pTrudeau Turns to Nafta Lieutenant to Quell Tension Over Energy
DJ
02:06pFed minutes show rates on hold; not clear what would change that
RE
02:05pVOLKSWAGEN : Personnel changes in the brand Board of Management
PU
02:05pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Statement in Response to GM Lawsuit
PU
02:05pASTALDI S P A : INFORMATION REQUESTED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114 OF “TUF”
PU
02:04pOil surges over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
02:02pU.S. healthcare shares pick up steam as some political worries abate
RE
02:00pSIA STATEMENT ON LICENSES FOR EXPORTS TO HUAWEI PRESS RELEASE : 11/20/19
PU
02:00pBOEING : Showcases Safety, Innovation and Partnerships at 2019 Dubai Airshow
PU
01:59pOil surges over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..
5Oil surges over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group