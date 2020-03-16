Log in
NMPF Reassures Consumers as Safe, Steady Dairy Production Continues

03/16/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

ARLINGTON, Va. - In light of consumer concern over food-supply disruptions, Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, the largest U.S. organization of dairy farmers, offered the following statement:

'U.S. dairy farmers are stewards of a product that's harvested around the clock, 365 days a year, and they understand the importance of steady production as well as steady consumption. The U.S. food-supply chain is more than capable of meeting demand, and consumers should be reassured that milk and dairy products will continue to be produced and available in the coming weeks and months.

'Dairy supplies aren't experiencing production interruptions at this time, and dairy farmers and processors will continue to do what they do best: produce safe, quality products every day for consumers in the U.S. and worldwide. We will vigilantly work with all aspects of the dairy supply chain to ensure these products get to everyone who needs them and that - as has always been true - dairy will remain something consumers can count on.'

NMPF - National Milk Producers Federation published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 20:06:02 UTC
