NMS Labs :' Pierre Cassigneul, President and Chief Executive Officer, Announces Membership into Vidocq Society

NMS Labs is well known nationally and internationally with over 3000 Police Departments, Prosecutors, Medical Examiners, Medico legal Death Investigators and other Federal and State Law Enforcement organizations who regularly send cases to our laboratory. The Vidocq Society announced on January 16, 2019 that its board of directors has appointed Pierre Cassigneul membership into the society.

The Vidocq Society was founded in 1990. The Vidocq Society is a nonprofit, 501c [3] corporation, which is a fraternal organization comprised of professionals and non-professionals who meet in a social setting to discuss unsolved crimes.

Cassigneul said, “I am honored and excited to be inducted as a member into the Vidocq Society. Vidocq is a unique organization with a remarkable history. I am excited and so fortunate to be with an incredible team of professionals in this new capacity.”

NMS Labs:

NMS Labs is a professional bioanalytical toxicology and forensic sciences laboratory recognized nationwide as a leader in providing esoteric clinical and forensic services to physicians, attorneys, the criminal justice system, clinical reference labs, pharmaceutical companies, and consumer products manufacturers. As part of our services, NMS Labs’ professionals interpret our laboratory testing results to resolve client-specific issues and provide expert witness testimony and consulting support for both civil and criminal judicial proceedings. We express the NMS Labs’ mission as “Science in the Pursuit of Truth.”

Our vision is to create a world-class organization, providing critical services of unsurpassed quality to a worldwide market. In addition, we want to create a workplace environment second to none. NMS Labs is rooted in the traditions that value and respect our clients, employees, vendors and community.

