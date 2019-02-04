NMS Labs :' Pierre Cassigneul, President and Chief Executive Officer, Announces Membership into Vidocq Society

NMS Labs is well known nationally and internationally with over 3000
Police Departments, Prosecutors, Medical Examiners, Medico legal Death
Investigators and other Federal and State Law Enforcement organizations
who regularly send cases to our laboratory. The Vidocq Society announced
on January 16, 2019 that its board of directors has appointed Pierre
Cassigneul membership into the society.
The Vidocq Society was founded in 1990. The Vidocq Society is a
nonprofit, 501c [3] corporation, which is a fraternal organization
comprised of professionals and non-professionals who meet in a social
setting to discuss unsolved crimes.
Cassigneul said, “I am honored and excited to be inducted as a member
into the Vidocq Society. Vidocq is a unique organization with a
remarkable history. I am excited and so fortunate to be with an
incredible team of professionals in this new capacity.”
NMS Labs:
NMS Labs is a professional bioanalytical toxicology and forensic
sciences laboratory recognized nationwide as a leader in providing
esoteric clinical and forensic services to physicians, attorneys, the
criminal justice system, clinical reference labs, pharmaceutical
companies, and consumer products manufacturers. As part of our services,
NMS Labs’ professionals interpret our laboratory testing results to
resolve client-specific issues and provide expert witness testimony and
consulting support for both civil and criminal judicial proceedings. We
express the NMS Labs’ mission as “Science in the Pursuit of Truth.”
Our vision is to create a world-class organization, providing critical
services of unsurpassed quality to a worldwide market. In addition, we
want to create a workplace environment second to none. NMS Labs is
rooted in the traditions that value and respect our clients, employees,
vendors and community.
