NNIT A/S: NNIT and Virsabi lift augmented reality into Danish factories in new partnership

01/09/2019 | 03:01am EST

The newly established partnership helps Danish companies use the innovative technology, and the first client has already started.

Copenhagen, January 9, 2019 – NNIT enters into partnership with Virsabi focusing on life sciences and Danish manufacturing companies.

As a leading provider of IT services and consultancy NNIT thereby adds Virsabi to its group of partners specialized in transforming technology. Virsabi is one of the first companies offering consultancy, advisory and technical development for the utilization of virtual reality and augmented reality.

With the advanced solutions employees will be able to assist one another and collaborate in a virtual space. Technicians will, for example, be able to help each other in highly specialized production environments across continents. The technology also allows for training to take place in a safe virtual environment without interrupting daily operations.

Especially augmented reality has the potential to transform manufacturing facilities, explains Brian Troelsen, Business Development Director, NNIT:

“Digital innovation takes place also in the production facilities that now tend to resemble what most people would recognize as scenes from a science fiction movie.” He continues:

“Our clients explore the area and look for concrete solutions they can implement, so it has been important for us to tie a market leader of this niche area closer to us, and we have a productive collaboration with Virsabi already.”

The new solutions could contribute to the revolution of Danish production and maintenance of production facilities in the life sciences industry. Michael Harboe, CEO, Virsabi, comments:

“We look very much forward to working closely together with the experts from NNIT who come with a deep knowledge about highly regulated industries and are used to accommodate strict requirements to security, regulation and business critical processes.”

The partners have initiated the first joint assignment where they test and implement solutions based on augmented reality for the production environment in a company from the life sciences industry.

********

More information
Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com

About NNIT
NNIT is an international consultancy in the development, implementation, validation and operation of IT for the life sciences industry. We create value for our clients by treating their IT as if it was our own, and of course, we meet the industry’s strictest regulatory requirements. We apply the latest advances in technology to make our clients’ software, business processes and communication more effective. NNIT A/S has more than 3,200 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com.

About Virsabi
The Copenhagen based company helps Danish and international companies utilize the business potential of virtual, augmented and mixed reality. As a operational and creative production partner, Virsabi works with enterprise clients to create immersive and educating Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and 360° video experiences for employee and for customer engagement, location visits, product visualization, and training. We develop Mixed Reality software for production 4.0 and operational optimization with the Microsoft MR device HoloLens. For more information please visit https://virsabi.com

Attachment

logo.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
