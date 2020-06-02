NNSA National Nuclear Security Administration : Calciner Project authorized to begin installation at Y-12

Log in
Calciner Project authorized to begin installation at Y-12

06/02/2020

WASHINGTON -The Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) has authorized the start of installation construction of the Calciner Project at the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12) in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

The project is part of NNSA's strategy to modernize enriched uranium capabilities and infrastructure. NNSA is installing a rotary calciner in Building 9212 to support salvage and recovery processing of uranium-containing solutions, and to facilitate post-operational clean out of the building, which is a World War II-era uranium production facility.

'NNSA is modernizing its uranium capabilities to meet our enduring stockpile stewardship mission,' said Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, DOE Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and NNSA Administrator. 'This project helps NNSA decrease mission dependency on aging infrastructure, and ensure the long-term viability, safety, and security of enriched uranium capabilities in the United States.'

The Calciner Project is part of a series of construction projects supporting the enriched uranium mission strategy, which will relocate Building 9212's enriched uranium capabilities into the Uranium Processing Facility (UPF) and other enduring facilities. The modernization effort is anchored by UPF, a new facility to house casting, oxide production, and salvage and accountability capabilities.

The $107.82 million Calciner Project is scheduled to be completed in September 2023.

Read about NNSA's other enriched uranium mission milestones here.

NNSA - National Nuclear Security Administration published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 14:55:10 UTC
