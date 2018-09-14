NNSA National Nuclear Security Administration : DOE honors sustainability pioneers throughout NNSA labs and sites

Sandia National Laboratories' 'Bicycle Commuter Group Makes Strides' project received an honorable mention in the Sustainability Champion category.

Nevada National Security Site's 'Fleet, Fuel and Equipment Services Department' project was named Outstanding Sustainability Program/ Project.

Kevin Carroll, DOE Sustainability Performance Office (left), presented Doug Trone and Patrice Claxton of Nevada National Security Site with the Outstanding Sustainability Program/ Project Award for 'Fleet, Fuel and Equipment Services Department'. Their team also includes: Rick Medina, J.P. Martinez, Aaron Barrie, Brent Nordin, Michael Smith, James Stedeford, Jody Taylor, Jason Vandeman, Robert Young, and Steven J. Lawrence