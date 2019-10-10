Log in
NNSA National Nuclear Security Administration : DOE's representative in Japan discusses his successes in energy and nuclear security there

10/10/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

'Japan is poor in natural resources and relies heavily on imports - particularly U.S. energy imports,' Matzkin-Bridger said as he showed a chart displaying the breakdown of energy production in Japan. He went on to explain how billions of dollars in Japanese investment support thousands of jobs in the U.S. energy sector.

Before becoming an attaché Matzkin-Bridger spent six years in NNSA's Office of Nuclear Nonproliferation, but had a deep interest in working to further not only NNSA's mission but DOE's as well. 'I am really passionate about the mission,' he said. Because he had previously lived in Japan and spoke the language, he knew the post would be perfect for him.

Before the job even opened he began his research, reaching out to employees and other attachés to learn more about the position. 'I was going around to different offices at DOE, finding out who was working on Japan equities, and asking them if I could learn more about their work,' he said. This method not only prepared Matzkin-Bridger for the job but for the interview as well.

Matzkin-Bridger says that while the post is challenging and goes beyond the normal 9 to 5 schedule, he loves it and feels fulfilled by the work.

If you are interested in a position as a foreign affairs specialist or other positions at NNSA visit NNSA's careers page.

Disclaimer

NNSA - National Nuclear Security Administration published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 18:30:05 UTC
