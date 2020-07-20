Log in
NOBLE ENERGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of NBL and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/20/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On July 20, 2020, Noble Energy announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Chevron for approximately $5 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Noble Energy’s stockholders will receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron common stock for each share of Noble Energy common stock owned.  This exchange rate values each share of Noble Energy common stock at approximately $10.38. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Noble Energy’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Indeed, Noble Energy common stock has recently traded far above Chevron’s valuation of $10.38 per share. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Noble Energy’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Noble Energy and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
