NOBLE ENERGY, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

07/20/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Noble Energy, Inc. (“Noble Energy”) (NASDAQ GS: NBL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Noble Energy’s agreement to merge with Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) (“Chevron”). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Noble Energy will receive 0.1191 of a share of Chevron for each share of Noble Energy they own.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-noble-energy-inc

If you would like to discuss this investigation and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
