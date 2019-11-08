NOC National Oil : AGOCO increases Nafoura field production capacity

Within the framework of the National Oil Corporation (NOC)'s plan to increase production rates and to implement the targeted programme of work within the framework of the approved extraordinary budget, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) has conducted a stimulation of well Y-01 in the Nafoura non unit field where AGOCO is sole operator. This well is among those targeted to increase the company's production capacity. The stimulation of this well increased its production by 3601 bbl/d from 200 bbl/d to the current production rate of 3801 b/d.

On this occasion, NOC chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, and the members of the board of directors would like to extend their thanks to AGOCO's chairman Mr. Mohamed Ben Shatwan and his colleagues for their continuous follow-up to this work and their effort to implement this programme according to the schedule.

NOC's chairman and board of directors also extend their thanks and appreciation to the concerned departments at NOC and AGOCO for their efforts to increase production capacity.