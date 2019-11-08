Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NOC National Oil : AGOCO increases Nafoura field production capacity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 03:20pm EST

Within the framework of the National Oil Corporation (NOC)'s plan to increase production rates and to implement the targeted programme of work within the framework of the approved extraordinary budget, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) has conducted a stimulation of well Y-01 in the Nafoura non unit field where AGOCO is sole operator. This well is among those targeted to increase the company's production capacity. The stimulation of this well increased its production by 3601 bbl/d from 200 bbl/d to the current production rate of 3801 b/d.

On this occasion, NOC chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, and the members of the board of directors would like to extend their thanks to AGOCO's chairman Mr. Mohamed Ben Shatwan and his colleagues for their continuous follow-up to this work and their effort to implement this programme according to the schedule.

NOC's chairman and board of directors also extend their thanks and appreciation to the concerned departments at NOC and AGOCO for their efforts to increase production capacity.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 20:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08pInvesco UK manager defends 'well diversified' funds after downgrade
RE
04:07pCanadian dollar hits three-week low as jobs miss adds to rate cut bets
RE
04:00pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Sheep farmers holding out for more on price
PU
03:50pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on proposal to extend by 18 months initial compliance dates for foreign banks subject to its single-counterparty credit limit rule
PU
03:41pIndexes trade near flat, pause as trade deal doubts resurface
RE
03:40pNew YouTube Channel with Dr. Nevine Carmelle Spotlights Financial and Real Estate Problems and Solutions
SE
03:38pGap commits to Old Navy split; CEO exit won't impact holiday shopping season
RE
03:36pGap commits to Old Navy split; CEO exit won't impact holiday shopping season
RE
03:32pOil rises after falling on Trump comments on U.S.-China trade
RE
03:30pISA IRISH SAILING ASSOCIATION : What Colour Is Your Diesel?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q 2019. Full-year op..
3GE UNIT ORDERS 25 AIRBUS JETS INCLUDING 12 ROLLS-POWERED A330NEO: sources
4Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers
5SBERBANK ROSSII PAO : SBERBANK RAS 10M 2019: the Bank earned RUB74.1 bn in October

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group