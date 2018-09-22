NOC National Oil : AGOCO revives 16 year old well

National Oil Corporation (NOC) congratulates the Arabian Gulf Operating Co (Agoco) for reviving an oil well that has stood abandoned for 16 years.

Agoco's General Department of Production used the latest drilling techniques and Geo-Sphere mapping technology on this project developed by Schlumberger.

Thanks to the efforts and dedication of the engineers, and implementation of the 'Drilling and Measurements' service at Schlumberger Oilfield Service, well HH86-65 in the Mesla oil field is once again in use. The well has a production capacity of 3000 barrels per day.

According to NOC chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla: 'This initiative embodies the dedication of our staff to optimise production across operations and utilise the best of cutting-edge technology. Libya continues to represent a unique opportunity for international partners to add value and help secure our economic future.'

Agoco is the first company in Africa and one of the first in the world to use this technology.