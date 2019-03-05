NOC National Oil : AZZAWIYA OIL REFINING COMPANY ... Extend tender to Supply 5 NEW ATLAS COPCO PORTABLE AIR DEISEL COMPRESSOR

AZZAWIA oil Refining Company intends to issue the above tender and wish to invite interested, experienced and reputable Companies, for manufacturing and supply ARC with a quantity of 5 NEW ATLAS COPCO PORTABLE AIR DEISEL COMPRESSOR, Working Pressure 14 to 16 bar, capacity is 25 m³/min , With 3 copies of catalogs contain (operation , maintenance & spare parts list ) in English language and please note the followings:
1- ITB documents to be transferred via e-mail to the vendors that accepted to participate within 16 days from the date of Extending this announcement via ARC website , NOC website and Libyan investment website provided that paying a non-refundable amount equal to 500 USD or equivalent through one of our below accounts ( taking in consideration that all bank charges for both transactions crediting and refunding are on issuer charges):
A- Azzawiya Oil Refining Co.
BANK: British Arab Commercial Bank PLC.
8-10Mansion House Place | London | EC4N 8BJ | UK
Tel: +44 20 7648 7777 | Fax:+44 20 7600 3318
Account USD No.: 0000100190
Swift Code: BACM GB 2L
IBAN: GB55 BACM 4051 3200 1001 90
OR
Account EURO No.: 0000100053
Swift Code: BACM GB 2L
IBAN: GB68 BACM 4051 3200 1000 53
-------------------------------------------------------------------
B- Azzawiya Oil Refining Co.
BANK: LIBYAN FOREIGN BANK
That Al Emad Complex | Tower 2 | P.O.Box: 2542 | Tripoli -Libya
Tel: +218 21 3350 155 - 60 | Fax: +218 21 3350169
Account EURO No : 55727
SWIFT: LAFBLYLTXXX
OR
Account USD No : 3409
SWIFT: LAFBLYLTXXX
2- Last date to receive offers is extended to 09/ 04 /2019
3- Please submit the payment receipt along with an official evidence that the company is Specialized in the manufacture or supply of compressors required, and has sufficient experience in it, via our email procom@arc.com.ly.
4- Payment Termswill be Net 30 days from receipt of full supported documents / Cash Against Documents /Irrevocable Confirmed Letter Of Credit.
5- The refundable bid bond( sum of 2,000.00 USD ) must be submitted alongside with the offers as per bid bond form (will be attached with ITB documents ) , note that quotations without bid bond will be ignored and you have choice to submitted it as stand by letter of credit or bank transfer , and we should clarify the only state that the vendor lose the bid bond if he withdrawal his offer from participation in this tender before the appointment of open the closed envelopes.
6- Performance bond: Vendor should present in his quotation a performance bond equal to 10% of the total amount of the offer and undertakes to issue this bond within 30 days of being informed of the decision of placing of order in form of LC as per Performance bond form (will be attached with ITB documents ), valid for the duration of warranty period .
7- Warranty period: the requested machines should be guaranteed by supplier for a period of 12 months started from installation or 18 months from delivery date.
8- Specification of the compressor:
ATLAS COPCO PORTABLE AIR DEISEL COMPRESSOR
WORKING PRESSURE 14 TO 16 bar
CAPACITY IS 25 m³/min
SPARE PARTS FOR 2 YEARS
3 COPIES OF CATALOGS CONTAIN (OPERATION , MAINTENANCE & SPARE PARTS LIST ) IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
9- For any additional information please contact us through our e-mail :procom@arc.com.ly
Procurement Committee
Azzawiya Refining Co. Inc.
P.O Box 6451, Tripoli, Libya
Tel/Fax: + 218 23 7643 032
TEL : 00218237620125 - 26 , Ext 4005 or 5521
Email: procom@arc.com.ly