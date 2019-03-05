NOC National Oil : AZZAWIYA OIL REFINING COMPANY ... Extend tender to Supply 5 NEW ATLAS COPCO PORTABLE AIR DEISEL COMPRESSOR

AZZAWIA oil Refining Company intends to issue the above tender and wish to invite interested, experienced and reputable Companies, for manufacturing and supply ARC with a quantity of 5 NEW ATLAS COPCO PORTABLE AIR DEISEL COMPRESSOR, Working Pressure 14 to 16 bar, capacity is 25 m³/min , With 3 copies of catalogs contain (operation , maintenance & spare parts list ) in English language and please note the followings:

1- ITB documents to be transferred via e-mail to the vendors that accepted to participate within 16 days from the date of Extending this announcement via ARC website , NOC website and Libyan investment website provided that paying a non-refundable amount equal to 500 USD or equivalent through one of our below accounts ( taking in consideration that all bank charges for both transactions crediting and refunding are on issuer charges):

A- Azzawiya Oil Refining Co.

BANK: British Arab Commercial Bank PLC.

8-10Mansion House Place | London | EC4N 8BJ | UK

Tel: +44 20 7648 7777 | Fax:+44 20 7600 3318

Account USD No.: 0000100190

Swift Code: BACM GB 2L

IBAN: GB55 BACM 4051 3200 1001 90

OR

Account EURO No.: 0000100053

Swift Code: BACM GB 2L

IBAN: GB68 BACM 4051 3200 1000 53

-------------------------------------------------------------------

B- Azzawiya Oil Refining Co.

BANK: LIBYAN FOREIGN BANK

That Al Emad Complex | Tower 2 | P.O.Box: 2542 | Tripoli -Libya

Tel: +218 21 3350 155 - 60 | Fax: +218 21 3350169

Account EURO No : 55727

SWIFT: LAFBLYLTXXX

OR

Account USD No : 3409

SWIFT: LAFBLYLTXXX

2- Last date to receive offers is extended to 09/ 04 /2019

3- Please submit the payment receipt along with an official evidence that the company is Specialized in the manufacture or supply of compressors required, and has sufficient experience in it, via our email procom@arc.com.ly.

4- Payment Termswill be Net 30 days from receipt of full supported documents / Cash Against Documents /Irrevocable Confirmed Letter Of Credit.

5- The refundable bid bond( sum of 2,000.00 USD ) must be submitted alongside with the offers as per bid bond form (will be attached with ITB documents ) , note that quotations without bid bond will be ignored and you have choice to submitted it as stand by letter of credit or bank transfer , and we should clarify the only state that the vendor lose the bid bond if he withdrawal his offer from participation in this tender before the appointment of open the closed envelopes.

6- Performance bond: Vendor should present in his quotation a performance bond equal to 10% of the total amount of the offer and undertakes to issue this bond within 30 days of being informed of the decision of placing of order in form of LC as per Performance bond form (will be attached with ITB documents ), valid for the duration of warranty period .

7- Warranty period: the requested machines should be guaranteed by supplier for a period of 12 months started from installation or 18 months from delivery date.

8- Specification of the compressor:

ATLAS COPCO PORTABLE AIR DEISEL COMPRESSOR

WORKING PRESSURE 14 TO 16 bar

CAPACITY IS 25 m³/min

SPARE PARTS FOR 2 YEARS

3 COPIES OF CATALOGS CONTAIN (OPERATION , MAINTENANCE & SPARE PARTS LIST ) IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

9- For any additional information please contact us through our e-mail : procom@arc.com.ly

Procurement Committee

Azzawiya Refining Co. Inc.

P.O Box 6451, Tripoli, Libya

Tel/Fax: + 218 23 7643 032

TEL : 00218237620125 - 26 , Ext 4005 or 5521

Email: procom@arc.com.ly