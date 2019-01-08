NOC National Oil : Additional production capacity added at Faregh oil field

Waha Oil Company (WOC), a National Oil Corporation subsidiary, has completed preparations on another horizontal well in the Faregh oil field ahead of the planned start of second-phase experimental gas production by the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Initial tests indicate that the B B-14-59 well is expected to produce up to 24 million cubic feet of gas, and 1500 barrels of condensate per day (bcpd), using a 64/64-inch wellhead choke.

This well is in addition to the expected 33 million cubic feet of gas, and 1400 bpcd production capacity of well B B-10-59, completed in November 2018.

NOC chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla thanked staff dedicated to this project and underlined the importance of a refocused Faregh field to provide gas for local community use, and the fostering of further regional economic development.