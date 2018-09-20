Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NOC National Oil : Al Wafaa oil field runway reopens – production unaffected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 08:54pm CEST

National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirms the reopening of the Al Wafaa oil field runway. Production at the oil field, operated by Mellitah Oil and Gas Company, was uninterrupted. Gas supply from the field continues to flow to the Al Ruwais power plant.

NOC is thankful that those blockading the site stood-down following the corporation's public warning regarding this activity. However, the corporation does not and will not negotiate under duress - and will continue to prosecute criminal behaviour where applicable.

NOC operates in the national interest and asks that the Petroleum Facilities Guard, and all Libyan institutions, do the same to protect the wealth and livelihood of the Libyan people.

20 Sep 2018

Tripoli

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 18:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:32pStocks hit new highs as trade worries ease, dollar slips
RE
09:31pStocks hit new highs as trade worries ease, dollar slips
RE
09:27pGoogle defends Gmail data sharing, gives few details on violations
RE
09:24pBAKER & HOSTETLER LLP : Poe Leggette Comments on Issues Facing Energy Industry
PU
09:23pVista Global sees higher demand for Bombardier 7500 after certification
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Occupational Employment and Wages for Selected Computer Occupations in Selected Metropolitan Areas in the Midwest — May 2017
PU
09:14pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — August 2018
PU
08:59pFINRA FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REGULATORY AUTHORITY IN : Foundation Awards 2018 Ketchum Prize to Dr. Annamaria Lusardi
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Breakup Pushed
2ALIBABA'S JACK MA SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR ENDS 1 MILLION U.S. JOBS PROMISE: Xinhua
3BAYER : BAYER : Levels Sights On Weedkiller Verdict
4NESTLÉ : Nestlé Sharpens Focus on Food and Beverages With Review of Skin-Health Unit -- Update
5GILEAD SCIENCES : NICE wavers on end of life exception for DLBCL CAR Ts, says Kymriah doesn't meet criteria

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.