NOC National Oil : Al Wafaa oil field runway reopens – production unaffected

National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirms the reopening of the Al Wafaa oil field runway. Production at the oil field, operated by Mellitah Oil and Gas Company, was uninterrupted. Gas supply from the field continues to flow to the Al Ruwais power plant.

NOC is thankful that those blockading the site stood-down following the corporation's public warning regarding this activity. However, the corporation does not and will not negotiate under duress - and will continue to prosecute criminal behaviour where applicable.

NOC operates in the national interest and asks that the Petroleum Facilities Guard, and all Libyan institutions, do the same to protect the wealth and livelihood of the Libyan people.

20 Sep 2018

Tripoli