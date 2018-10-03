NOC National Oil : Application of rule of law crucial to Libyan stability

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla encouraged a new era of co-operation between Russian and Libyan oil industries today, speaking on the first day of the Russian Energy Week summit in Moscow - built on Russia's continued diplomatic support for the rule of law.

Sanalla highlighted existing good relations between the two industries, listing the multi-billion-dollar trade in oil products between NOC and Russian IOCs over the last decade. He further detailed the progress that Russian companies are making in the resumption of significant exploration and development projects across Libya, previously halted by a deteriorating security situation.

Mr Sanalla spoke as a panellist on the Russia-Africa Energy roundtable alongside the Russian Federation Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Georgy Kalamanov; oil ministers from Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone and South Sudan; as well as private sector senior executives.

'The rule of law is of paramount importance to Libya's survival. We are witnessing attempts by Libyan groups, such as the so-called 'NOC East', and sometimes their international supporters, to circumvent it. NOC, IOCs, and the international community, however, are working diligently to prevent this. I hope that Russia has a very important role to play in this regard.'

Nataliya Zaiser, Executive Secretary of the Russian National Committee of the World Energy Council (WEC), moderated the panel. The forum was also attended by Eng. Abulgasem Shengheer NOC board member, Mr Anwar Aghil NOC production manager, and Mr Daw Zahmoul consultant. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, opened the forum.