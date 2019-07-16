NOC National Oil : Arabian Gulf Oil Company.....Facility DTC-01/2019.. .... eline survey P-48

Description:

The objective of the above-mentioned project will be to assess the condition of theexisting facilities to establish

a) Their suitability for future use.

b) The technical basis for future possible refurbishment and/or upgrades.

This Facility condition assessment of production facilities installed in Nafoora Augila unit unitized (NAU) concession, which is part of the Nafoora oil field .which is operated by AGOCO, all facilities of relevance are located in four Gosps, namely Gosp 2, 4, 5 and 6, and in the CPS.

The survey included but not limited the following:

· Process equipment.

· Rotating equipment.

· LV electrical equipment.

· C&I equipment.

· Piping .

· Utility.

This Facility condition assessment will cover tanks, piping, contral system and electrical system, and shall be performed to deliver results to support repair/upgrade of respective facilities, Decision on further usability of equipment, necessary repair works and engineering tasks will be based on the outcome of this Facility condition assessment.

Pre-qualification procedure:

All the specialized companies that have the sincere desire to participate in the pre-qualification and have the competence, ability and experience in the field of specialization should be aware that the period of submitting for pre-qualification begins from Wednesday , 17/07/2019 until Wednesday, 31/07/2019 from the hour 12:00 pm until 14:00 pm, Companies should prepare and submit by post, by direct delivery and by email in PDF searchable electronic format to direct delivery to the Dedicated Tender Committee (DTC). Office No. (43)- The security building- at the headquarters of the main company in Alkiesh in the city of Benghazi.

And provide required documents in accordance with the following conditions Taking into consideration that failure to submit these documents may render automatic disqualification: