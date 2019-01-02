Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NOC National Oil : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-56/2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 07:44pm CET

The Main Tender Committee of the Arabian Gulf Oil Company desires to release the following project: -

No.

MTC No.

Projects Title

1

MTC-56/2018

The requirements of Drilling Engineering Department(wellhead requirements) for 2019

Description:

Scope of Work Brief Description:-

  • Purchasing & Procurement complete sets of wellheads for different sizes & weights.

Bidding procedure:

All specialized companies which have participated in this tender, please be informed that the proposals shall be submitted during the official working hours to the main Tender Committee at the Arabian Gulf Oil company Headquarter- Alkeish- Benghazi- B.O. box 263 the dead line is: (Time: 14:00 P.M Day Tuesday, corresponding to: 15/01/2019 A.D)

  • Prepare and submit by post or a direct delivery the below listed documents (Requirements) to the Main Tender Committee (MTC) of AGOCO.

Bidding Requirements(Provided by all applicants)

  1. A copy of work license. (Valid)
  2. A copy of a recent Commercial Record Extract. (Valid)
  3. A copy of record certificate of the Chamber of Commerce. (Valid) and financial file
  4. A proof of tax payment. (Valid).
  5. A copy of the decree of formation.
  6. A copy of the basic structure.
  7. A copy of a partnership agreement (if any)- if the company had incorporated or joined another legal person - certified by the local competent authorities or by those at the state headquarters-If the other party in the partnership agreement is a foreigner and approved by the Libyan embassy at the State Headquarters.
  8. Work permission from the competent ministry for the foreign companies.
  9. The applicant's qualification and previous experience, supported with documents of the related field, including copies of the handing -over minutes of projects executed for the interested bodies.
  10. The participant, if accepted, shall facilitate the field visit procedures to his company's headquarter for the Arabian Gulf Oil company representatives who authorized to examine all his available material and human capabilities.

Offers Submission:

The Tender should be submitted through a direct delivery or by courier in (4) separated envelopes, closed with red sealing wax and with the stamp of the bidder, writing clearly the name of the project, the bid number and the name of the participating Body on each envelope.

  1. The first envelope should include a priced financial proposal (original + 1 copy)

  2. Prices are to be in Libyan Dinars; and should be written in both numbers and words.

  3. Other currencies are also accepted, however, it should be exchanged as per the exchange rate announced by Libyan Central Bank in the biding closing day.

  4. And please note that the exchange rate will be fixed during the tendering and execution of the project.

  5. The second envelope should contain an un-priced financial proposal without price and It should enclose the followings:

  6. Financial proposal (an original one + a copy), which consists of the financial conditions and the required payment method.

  7. The transparency and anti-corruption applications.

  8. As an essential part of the bidding, the bidder is required to fully agree on the general tenders' conditions of AGOCO, and with no reservations.

  9. It should be emphasized that prices SHOULD NOT be included. In addition, please be informed that any envelopes contrary to the above mentioned conditions will be regretfully excluded.

  10. The third envelope includes a technical proposal (original + 3 copies). As well as the validity of the proposal shall be three months at least from the closing date stated in this announcement. (Plus an electronic copy of the technical proposal ONLY).

The successful bidder has to secure a performance guarantee of 10 % which is payable for a year from provisional certificate of completion issue date; and within 30 days from formal success notification.

Any proposal not complying with the above mentioned procedures shall not be accepted, i.e. any offer which does not comply with such tender, or not clearly reflects the ability of the bidder to execute the work in a required precision, shall be ignored, and the lower prices shall not be the only standard for winning the bid.

The Arabian Gulf Oil Company has the right to cancel the tender without stating the causes, as well as the Arabian Gulf Oil Company shall not bear any expenses incurred by the participant after the tender cancellation, taking into account that all offers and the attached document submitted by the participant in this tender will be owned by the Arabian Gulf Oil Company,

For any inquiries, please, contact the main tender committee secretariat on the following address:

The Main Tender Committee-Office No. (4)-New building- The Company's main headquarter - Alkiesh- Benghazi - Libya - P.O.box:263

Fax No.:218-61-2229006

Tel. No.: 218-061-2228931-44 -Ext.: 3883

Email address: mtc@agoco.ly

Note: All correspondence shall be addressed to the chairman of The Main Tender Committee of the Arabian Gulf Oil Company.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 18:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Mellitah Oil & Gas B. V...Extend thender No 899
PU
08:18pCURRENCIES : Dollar Gains Ground To Begin 2019 As China Data Temporarily Rattles Global Markets
DJ
08:04pPRESS RELEASES : Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo
PU
08:04pPRESS RELEASES : Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
PU
07:56pTomlin, Steelers nearing point of no return with WR Brown
RE
07:56pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Falls To 11-month Low Amid Global Growth Jitters
DJ
07:53pDrug companies greet 2019 with U.S. price hikes
RE
07:52pBank, energy stocks lift Wall Street higher in choppy session
RE
07:49pCITY OF SOLDOTNA AK : The Mae Ciechanski & Soldotna Library Scholarship Fund
PU
07:48pOil jumps 4 percent; demand concerns still weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google wins U.S. approval for radar-based hand motion sensor
2MCKESSON CORPORATION : MCKESSON : The Pharmacy of the Future Will Focus on Personalized Care
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on price cut, disappointing Model 3 deliveries
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.