NOC National Oil : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender No. (MTC-36/2019)

All specialized companies which have the true desire to participate in this tender, and have the efficiency, ability, previous experience and specialized in the above mentioned field, please be informed that tender documents shall be withdrawn during the period from: (Day: Sunday, Corres. To: 14/07/2019 A.D to Day: Sunday, Corres. To: 28/07/2019 A.D), (from: 12:00 P.M to: 14:00 P.M) through a direct delivery to their representatives who have to fill a form on the date of delivery, upon an amount of money of one thousand (2000) L.D paid through non-refundable certified cheque issued by one of the working Libyan banks, for the benefit of the Arabian Gulf Oil company.

The participant, if accepted, shall facilitate the field visit procedures to his company's headquarter for the Arabian Gulf Oil company representatives who authorized to examine all his available material and human capabilities.

Offers Submission:

The Tender should be submitted through a direct delivery or by courier in (4) separated envelopes, closed with red sealing wax and with the stamp of the bidder, writing clearly the name of the project, the bid number and the name of the participating Body on each envelope.

The first envelope should include a priced financial proposal (original + 1 copy) Prices are to be in Libyan Dinars; and should be written in both numbers and words. Other currencies are also accepted, however, it should be exchanged as per the exchange rate announced by Libyan Central Bank in the date of priced bid opening. And please note that the exchange rate will be fixed during the tendering and execution of the project.

The second envelope should contain an un-priced financial proposal without price and It should enclose the followings: Financial proposal (an original one + a copy), which consists of the financial conditions and the required payment method. The transparency and anti-corruption applications. As an essential part of the bidding, the bidder is required to fully agree on the general tenders' conditions of AGOCO, and with no reservations. It should be emphasized that prices SHOULD NOT be included. In addition, please be informed that any envelopes contrary to the above mentioned conditions will be regretfully excluded.

The third envelope includes a technical proposal (original + 3 copies). As well as the validity of the proposal shall be three months at least from the closing date stated in this announcement. (Plus an electronic copy of the technical proposalONLY). The forth should contain a Bid Bond (a preliminarily guarantee in separate closed envelope).

The Contractor shall be at his own expense obtain and maintain for the Company a bid Bond in an amount equal 0.5% of the submitted proposal value Such Bond shall be established as an irrevocable, Certified cheque or unconditional and confirmed Letter of Guarantee or Stand-by Letter of Credit through a First Class Libyan bank or through a First Class European Bank (Bid bond is automatically revalidated).

Bid Bond should be valid for at least 60 days after offer dead-end Proposals with no attached full initial guarantee amount will regretfully be excluded.

Note:

The Bid Bond is rewind to those who were not successful in the tender.

The successful bidder has to secure a performance guarantee of 10 % which is payable for a year from provisional certificate of completion issue date; and within 30 days from formal success notification.

The proposals shall be submitted during the official working hours to the main Tender Committee at the Arabian Gulf Oil company Headquarter- Alkeish- Benghazi- B.O. box 263 the dead line is: (Time: 14:00 P.M Day Monday, corresponding to: 26/08/2019 A.D)

Any proposal not complying with the above mentioned procedures shall not be accepted, i.e. any offer which does not comply with such tender, or not clearly reflects the ability of the bidder to execute the work in a required precision, shall be ignored, and the lower prices shall not be the only standard for winning the bid.

The Arabian Gulf Oil Company has the right to cancel the tender without stating the causes, as well as the Arabian Gulf Oil Company shall not bear any expenses incurred by the participant after the tender cancellation, taking into account that all offers and the attached document submitted by the participant in this tender will be owned by the Arabian Gulf Oil Company,

For any inquiries, please, contact the main tender committee secretariat on the following address:

The Main Tender Committee-Office No. (4)-New building- The Company's main headquarter - Alkiesh- Benghazi - Libya - P.O.box:263

Fax No.:218-61-2229006

Tel. No.: 218-061-2228931-44 -Ext.: 3883

Email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Note: All correspondence shall be addressed to the chairman of The Main Tender Committee of the Arabian Gulf Oil Company.