NOC National Oil : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender No. (MTC-40/2019)

The scope of works includes engineering, design, procurement and build one (1) completely operational fueling facility tank at GC-1 sarir field that will provide diesel fuel for (2) new turbine units.

The project will also include installation of the piping along with two (2) mew transfer pumps that will load above mentioned new tank from the existing diesel fuel tank T-12 at GC-1 area (distance is around 600m0

All specialized companies which have the true desire to participate in this tender, and have the efficiency, ability, previous experience and specialized in the above mentioned field, please be informed that tender documents shall be withdrawn during the period from: (Day: Sunday, Corres. To: 14/07/2019 A.D to Day: Sunday, Corres. To: 28/07/2019 A.D), (from: 12:00 P.M to: 14:00 P.M) through a direct delivery to their representatives who have to fill a form on the date of delivery, upon an amount of money of one thousand (2000) L.D paid through non-refundable certified cheque issued by one of the working Libyan banks, for the benefit of the Arabian Gulf Oil company.

· Prepare and submit by post or a direct delivery the below listed documents (Requirements) to the Main Tender Committee (MTC) of AGOCO.

A copy of work license. (Valid) A copy of a recent Commercial Record Extract. (Valid) A copy of record certificate of the Chamber of Commerce. (Valid) and financial file A proof of tax payment. (Valid). A copy of the decree of formation. A copy of the basic structure.

A copy of a partnership agreement (if any)- if the company had incorporated or joined another legal person - certified by the local competent authorities or by those at the state headquarters-If the other