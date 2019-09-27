NOC National Oil : BPMC says plans in place to continue steady fuel supply to Eastern and Central regions

Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC), a subsidiary of National Oil Corporation (NOC), confirms that fuel supplies to Eastern and Central regions remain uninterrupted and that civilian consumption requirements continue to be fully met.

BPMC chairman Imad Ben Koura said: 'BPMC supplies fuel impartially across the country in response to local civilian demand, as most Libyan people know from their own experience. Supply of all fuels to the East has increased in 2019, sometimes dramatically. Distribution plans are already in place to ensure a steady fuel supply for the rest of September and October.'

Since January 2019, BPMC has provided the Eastern and Central regions with:

•Around 16% more diesel and gasoline than in the same period of 2018. Diesel supply rose from 815,000 metric tons (MT) to 944,000 MT, while gasoline supply increased from 760,000 MT to 884,000 MT. Gasoline supply increased 24% from April to August 2019, compared with 2018, from 483,000 MT to 597,000 MT. Average monthly consumption of diesel rose from 102,000 MT to 118,000 MT, and of gasoline from 95,000 MT to 110,000 MT.

•Almost double the volumes of aviation fuel as in 2018, with demand increasing from 21,000 MT between January and August 2018 to 37,000 MT in 2019. Average monthly consumption for 2019 grew to 4,700 MT, an approximately 80% increase compared with the corresponding period last year, when average consumption was 2,600 MT. Jet fuel supplies since April 2019 have been more than double the corresponding period last year.

•Kerosene supply increased by 11.3% - from 15,000 to 17,000 MT.

Imports of oil products to the Eastern and Central regions have also, on balance, been higher in the first eight months of 2019 compared with 2018. Imports of gasoline to Benghazi were 83,000 MT higher, while imports of diesel were 63,000 MT higher. Large spikes in imports to Benghazi in 2019 relative to 2018 were recorded in April, May and June.

'NOC in Tripoli will continue to purchase fuel on the international market for delivery to the Eastern and Central regions. BPMC, under my leadership, will continue to control supply in the Eastern and Central regions.' added Ben Koura.

Tripoli,

September 25, 2019