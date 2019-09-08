Log in
NOC National Oil : BPMC staff evacuated after Mitiga Airport warehouse attack

09/08/2019 | 05:02am EDT

A subsidiary of National Oil Corporation (NOC), Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC), evacuated teams from a warehouse at Mitiga International Airport after its firefighting unit was shelled on Friday, September 6, 2019.

BPMC withdrew all of its storage tank and aircraft refuelling trucks due to the high risk of bombardment. This latest attack left just a single vehicle able to service emergency and medical aircraft. Non-essential personnel were also evacuated for their safety.

NOC strongly condemns this latest shelling of corporation infrastructure and personnel. NOC continues to call for a ceasefire to hostilities and for all parties to respect their commitments under international law, including the targeting of civilian and energy infrastructure.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 09:01:04 UTC
