Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NOC National Oil : Chairman meets Russian Federation Middle East and Africa Special Representative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 12:03am CEST

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla met with the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and African countries, Mikhail L Bogdanov, in Moscow on 03 October 2018.

The two discussed the significant multi-billion dollar common interest between the two countries' oil industries, opportunities for cooperation, and further Russian IOC investment.

The parties discussed the crucial importance of NOC's role as the sole legitimate entity for exploration, production and export of Libyan oil and gas. They also underlined the importance of fiscal transparency in helping the country toward a full recovery, based on the economic engine provided by NOC.

Mr Sanalla was in Moscow having spoken at the Russia Energy Week conference. He also held meetings with OPEC General Secretary Mohammed Barkindo and Russian IOCs, including Tatneft and Rosgeo.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 22:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : to host tour of Fallon wild horse corral
PU
12:13aEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : $120,000 in EPA funds to target environmental, public health challenges of waste in AK rural villages
PU
12:03aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Chairman meets Russian Federation Middle East and Africa Special Representative
PU
10/04ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Calls for Peaceful, Inclusive Electoral Process Ahead of Presidential Poll in Cameroon, Urging Restraint by All Stakeholders
PU
10/04IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Approves Implementation Plan to Strengthen its Engagement with Fragile and Conflict-Affected Countries
PU
10/04IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Visit to Pakistan
PU
10/04U.S. plans to rewrite rules that impede self-driving cars
RE
10/04ARNOLD & PORTER LLP : LMG Life Sciences 2018 Ranks 25 Arnold & Porter Attorneys and 11 Practice Areas, Names Firm as an Inaugural 'Life Cycle Firm'
PU
10/04EPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Awards $120K to Resource Conservation & Development for Northeast Iowa, Inc. to Implement Lead and Radon Mitigation
PU
10/04Tesla's Musk, ordered to defend fraud settlement, takes aim at SEC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against 'copycat products'
2ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Actio..
3WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. : WSI Industries Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results; Declare..
4PROLOGIS INC : PROLOGIS : NELSON to Acquire Seattle-based Craft Architects, Launching Nationwide Industrial Pr..
5Clementine Treatment Programs, a Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Center for Adolescent Girls, Now Ope..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.