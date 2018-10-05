NOC National Oil : Chairman meets Russian Federation Middle East and Africa Special Representative

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla met with the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and African countries, Mikhail L Bogdanov, in Moscow on 03 October 2018.

The two discussed the significant multi-billion dollar common interest between the two countries' oil industries, opportunities for cooperation, and further Russian IOC investment.

The parties discussed the crucial importance of NOC's role as the sole legitimate entity for exploration, production and export of Libyan oil and gas. They also underlined the importance of fiscal transparency in helping the country toward a full recovery, based on the economic engine provided by NOC.

Mr Sanalla was in Moscow having spoken at the Russia Energy Week conference. He also held meetings with OPEC General Secretary Mohammed Barkindo and Russian IOCs, including Tatneft and Rosgeo.