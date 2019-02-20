NOC National Oil : FluidOil signs MOU with National Oil Corporation of Libya

FluidOil and National Oil Corporation (NOC) is pleased to announce that a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') has been signed between FluidOil and National Oil Corporation of Libya to evaluate the development of the Haram heavy oil field. This evaluation will focus on using the latest heavy oil production techniques in conjunction with FluidOil's 'VHTL' on-site upgrading technology.

Engineer Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of National Oil Corporation, said: 'We are seeking cutting edge technologies to help us maximise recovery of our national hydrocarbon assets. Haram is a field we have so far been unable to develop due to its viscous nature. We hope that VHTL will provide a solution to the viscosity issue and help improve recovery so that this becomes an attractive project for NOC.'

Charles Parker, Chief Executive of FluidOil, said: 'FluidOil is delighted to be working with the NOC to demonstrate the benefits of on-site upgrading of viscous heavy crudes. We are keen to showcase the full range of VHTL's benefits from viscosity through to chemical reduction and the provision of on-site energy for enhanced oil recovery.'