Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NOC National Oil : Harouge Oil Operations... An Open Invitation To Tender No (06/2019) for replace sewage treatment at Ras lanuf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 01:20pm EST

Harouge Oil Operations, a joint operating company on behalf of National Oil Operation, Libya and Suncor Oil (North Africa) GmbH, announces an invitation to participate in tender No (06/2019) for Companies which have the required Legal and valid License documents.

Brief Description Of The Project:

• Scope of work consist of supplying all project engineering details, drawings and supply all construction items,finishing,equipment,tools testing services ,labor,andmaterials necessary to complete the work to replace sewage treatment at ras lanuf terminal.

To all National Companies that are specialized in this field, and foreign companies which are specialized and registered in Libya, and wish to participate in this tenders who are technically capable to executing this tender, should send an approved representative to collect the tender package.

The Collection of the package is from Tender Committee office, 6th floor at the company head office in Tripoli, note that the date for collection of the tender package commences on Monday 01/04/2019 until Wednesday 03/04/2019 from (9:30) am to (11:30) am. The package will be issued according to the following criteria:

1. Send Official letter before the date of collecting the ITT package addressed to HOO Company's Chairman of Tender Committee confirming the desire to participate in this Tender, via email to:

tender.sec-committee@harouge.com

2. Fill the attached copy of consultant information form and make sure that your contact details are correct and current and send it with the participation letter.

3. Provide a copy of the following legal documents :

• Valid license compatible with the required work.

• Commercial Registration

• Certificate of Registration in Chamber of Commerce.

• Payment of tax certificate

• Article of association.

• Previous experience in similar work, HOO has the right to disqualify any company that does not have sufficient experience in the work required.

Note: During the legal evaluation phase, companies whose specialized field of work is not compatible with the required work will be excluded and HOO will not be responsible for any expenses incurred by the company that is excluded in particular.

4. Paying value of (1000 LD) one thousand Libyan dinars cash or by a certified check which is nonrefundable, issued by a Libyan bank in favor of Harouge Oil Operations.

5. In case of no queries / inquiries are received from the bidder prior to bid submittal , this will be deemed mean that the bidder had studied the scope / specifications bid package, found it clear from both technical & commercial aspects, therefore in case of any shortages and/or change of specifications from HOO original scope/specifications bid package, shall result in disqualifying the bidder's offer, and shall be excluded from further considerations with no obligation to HOO to request any clarification from the bidder.

6. Bid bond with a value of (7,000) Seven Thousand Libyan Dinars submitted with your offer in the form of a certified check in a separate envelope, which shall be refunded in the event of failure to secure the tender. The check shall be issued by a Libyan bank in favor of Harouge Oil Operations or by bank guarantee letter available for (6) months from the date of submitting the offer, and shall be issued by one of the worldwide first class banks in favor of Harouge Oil Operations.

Notes: Any company or contractor interested in participating in this tender is responsible for all costs involved.

If you have any questions please contact the Tender Committee via:

fax no :+218- 21- 3330090

Email to: sac@harouge.com

tender.sec-committee@harouge.com

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 18:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:38pU.S. Trade Gap in Goods Widened 10% in 2018--Update
DJ
01:37pAlberta cuts budget deficit forecast, warns of oil export drag
RE
01:32pWall Street edges lower after Lighthizer comments on trade talks
RE
01:27pU.S. Commerce Department to publish fourth-quarter GDP report Thursday
RE
01:20pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Harouge Oil Operations... An Open Invitation To Tender No (06/2019) for replace sewage treatment at Ras lanuf
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:05pWarrington Shaw Seeks Taiwanese Sports Team to Sponsor
SE
01:04pECB's Villeroy flags risks from negative rates
RE
01:00pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Technology Advisory Committee to Meet on March 27, 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : reaps profit lift from Monsanto seeds, consumer health
2Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
3COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Investor Cerberus open to Deutsche Bank merger with Commerzbank
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Annual results 2018 - media release
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : HOT-ROLLED MESS: China's steelmakers hit the skids as car sales slow

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.