NOC National Oil : Injured anti-smuggling activist Jamal Abu Baker transferred for advanced medical treatment

06/04/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

Jamal Abu Baker, an anti-smuggling activist injured three years ago while attempting to stop trucks smuggling fuel in the town of Kabaw, was flown abroad last week for advanced medical treatment.

Acting upon specialist medical advice, National Oil Corporation (NOC) supported Jamal's transfer, reaffirming its commitment to support his recovery in recognition of his patriotism and courage to stand up to the fuel smugglers.

Mr Abu Baker suffered severe injuries in 2016 after a truck in Kabaw ran him and a number of activists over who had formed a human barrier to stop local fuel smugglers. The truck martyred one of the activists and injured another 14. While other activists with lesser injuries have completed treatment, Jamal has been hospitalised in Tunisia until last week.

NOC chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla said: 'Jamal is a true Libyan hero; I wish him a speedy recovery. His sacrifice draws attention to the serious problem of fuel smuggling - a major issue undermining our national development. NOC will always be grateful to Jamal and other activists who risked their lives to stop these criminals. Libya is indebted to him and those like him who embody the national interest.'

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 20:52:03 UTC
