NOC National Oil : Mellitah Oil & Gas B. V. (Gas Division)...Tender No. PRQ/760/GP/19

Mellitah Oil & Gas B. V. (Gas Division) intends to inviting local specialized companies that have established themselves in the ability & competence to carry out the required work, by presenting the following files:

 Legal File

 Financial File

 HSEQ File

 Technical File includes (Technical profile, experience, CV….etc.)

 Electronic copy of the legal & Technical filed.

For the purpose of evaluation and pre-qualification in order to select suitable and eligible companies to participate in the following tender:

Tender No. PRQ/760/GP/19

Provision of Cleaning & Office Services for Company premises in Tripoli.

Scope of Work

The scope of work is to provide daily Cleaning & Office Services as herein described.

• Cleaning services, supply of Toilet consumables items and provision of Hot & Cold Beverages to all Company Offices floors in Tripoli at Dat El Imad Complex, Warehouses & Offices located in Tripoli at Abusetta Warehouses & Offices located in Tripoli at Tajoura.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Interested companies for the above tender must satisfy the stipulated requirements and submit all required information and documents below. Taking into consideration that failure to submit these documents will render automatic disqualification:

1. Letter on Company's letterhead Addressed to the Contracts Department Manager (Gas Division) including (E-mail, Phone No., Mobile No. etc) stating expression of interest on the respective tender.

2. The Participating bidders must be having the necessary licenses, all legal documents and registered in Libya to be valid for not less than six (6) months from the date of the announcement.

3. Curriculum Vitae of Professionals assigned for this project be attached. They should have a good experience in dealing with pesticides.

4. Company Profile with full details and certificates of previous experience in Libya or worldwide in the field of work to be implemented and any additional information that will enhance the potential of the applicant.

5. The bidder should have a minimum three years of experience related to the scope of work for this Tender, and shall submit a list of clients and projects details.

6. The bidders shall have advance knowledge of local and international environmental regulations to perform the work activities.

7. Health , Safety, Environment & Quality (HSEQ): The bidders shall provide the following:

7.1 Company's approved HSEQ manual attached with the company's approved HSEQ policy.

7.2 Company's HSEQ Procedures list.

7.3 Company's HSEQ Procedures list.

8. Submission of Company's Financial Status documents turnover for the last (3 years) accredited and approved by external financial auditor.

1. Mellitah Oil & Gas has the right to exclude any file does not meet the above stipulated requirements.

The required Legal documents from participating companies are as follows:

Local Companies:-

 Copy of valid commerce registration and official registration certificate with Chamber of Commerce.

 Copy of Valid Business License.

 Original copy of Valid Tax Certificate.

 Company Establishment Contract.

 The participating Bidder registered activity should be agreed with Scope of work of Service or project that will be implemented.

Notes:

The required documents to be sent or submitted as follows:

• One hard copy of the letter of interest.

• One soft copy of the above required files

The above stated requirements shall submitted to:

TENDER NO. PRQ/760/GP/19

Provision of Cleaning & Office Services for Company premises in Tripoli.

Addressed to the ' Contracts Department Manager '

( Gas Division ) to the following address:

Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Company ( Gas Division)

Dat El-Imad Complex, Tower 1 - 4th Floor

P.O. Box 91651 Tripoli-Libya

The prequalification submission Date not later than

30/04/2019

Soft Copy can be submitted to the following email address:-

PREQ-GAS@Mellitahog.ly

Important Notes:

1. The prequalification's request is not an invitation to tender. Company is neither committed nor obligated to undertake the work described above or to issue any call for tender or to include any respondent to this invitation or other company on any Bidders List or to award any form of contract.

2. The Invitation to Tender (ITT) and full ITT Package will only be issued to qualified companies that have been pre-qualified.

3. Company will not be responsible for what's ever costs incurred for preparation and submission presented in response to this notice.

4. Company shall deal only with authorized officers of the bidding companies and not through individuals or agents.

5. Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Libyan Branch has the right to extend the submission deadline of tender if necessary for a further period. The additional period shall be automatically re-announced on the MOG and NOC website after or before the announcement deadline of the tender.

6. No documents will be accepted without the electronic copy. Or to be sent by e-mail.