NOC National Oil : Mellitah Oil & Gas B. V. ... Tender No 920

Mellitah Oil & Gas B. V. (Oil Division) intends to invite Local and International specialized companies that have established themselves in the ability & competence to carry out the required work, as mentioned below ,therefore, participants shall provide the following files:

1. Legal File.

2. Financial File

3. HSEQ File.

4. Technical file includes (Technical profile, experience, CV, etc…).

For the purpose of evaluation and pre - qualification in order to select suitable and eligible companies to participate in the following tender:

Tender No.920

Provision of Rotary-wing air transportation Services to offshore Fields (Oil and Gas Divisions)

Scope of Work

Mellitah Oil & Gas Company (Oil Division), intends to issue the below tender and wish to invite for pre-qualification interested, experienced and reputable Companies specialized in providing services stated below to submit full electronic file including all requirements for inclusion in the bidders list to be invited to participate in the following tender:- Provision of (3) newly manufactured helicopter services for commercial transportation of passengers to offshore fields with a capacity of 18 (eighteen) seats maximum for each of the helicopter. (Seat capacity of helicopter to offshore fields 'Subject to change based on Technical performance of offered Helicopters')

i. The first helicopter is based in Tripoli and mainly required for offshore staff transportation from Tripoli (Mitiga) to:

1. DP4 Platform

2. DP3 Platform

3. FSO Sloug & Gaza

4. SABRATHA Platform

5. Mellitah complex

6. Drilling rig(s), if any

ii. The second helicopter is based in Malta and mainly required for offshore staff transportation from Malta to:

1. DP4 Platform

2. DP3 Platform

3. FSO Sloug

4. SABRATHA Platform

5. Mellitah complex

6. Drilling rig(s), if any

iii. (1)-Back-up helicopter will be used for both operational bases (Malta and Mitiga) with capabilities to cover both helicopters regularly and will be based in Malta.

iv. Helicopter age must not be over 10 years until the end period of the contract.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Interested companies for the above tender must satisfy the stipulated requirements and submit all required information and documents below. Taking into consideration that failure to submit these documents will render automatic disqualification:

1. Letter on Company's letterhead Addressed to the Contracts Department Manager (Oil Division) stating expression of interest on the respective tender, the letter should contained company email, phone number & mobile for quick contact if needed

2. The Participating bidders must be having all legal documents and registered in Libya to be valid for not less than six (6) months from the date of the announcement.

A valid operating permission from Libyan Civil Aviation Authority.

3.

4. Company Profile with full details of similar contracts performed with relevant and verifiable Reference List of Clients, current activities to be carried out and any additional information that will enhance the potential of the applicant /consortium.

5. The bidders shall have advance knowledge of local and international environmental regulations to perform the work activities.

6. Health , Safety, Environment & Quality (HSEQ): The bidders shall provide the following:

6.1 Company's approved HSE manual attached with the company's approved HSEQ policy.

6.2 Certificates of Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality systems (ISO-9001, ISO- 14001 & OSHAS-18001)

1.3 Company's HSEQ Procedures list.

6.4 A valid license issued by the main office of Environment General Authority (EGA) to carry out the required activity. (If required)

7. Submission of Company's Financial Status documents turnover for the last (3 years) accredited and approved by external financial auditor.

8. Mellitah Oil & Gas has the right to exclude any file does not meet the above stipulated requirements.

The required Legal documents from participating companies are as follows:

Local Companies:-

 Original copy of valid commerce registration and official registration certificate with Chamber of Commerce.

 Original copy of Valid Business License.

 Original copy of Valid Tax Certificate.

 Company Establishment Contract.

 The participating Bidder registered activity should be agreed with Scope of work of Service or project that will be implemented.

Joint Venture Companies and agreements:-

A) J.V Companies

Submission of documents indicating the establishment of a joint venture company in accordance with the legislation and regulation in Libya, whether between two parties (local and foreign) or two local parties, in addition to other legal requirements that mentioned in the item of local company.

B) The Agreement (Solidarity)

 The agreement shall be ratified by the competent authorities (contract editor)

 The agreement shall include the commitment of the solidarity parties together or individually to carry out all the required works and services.

 The agreement should clarify the legal representative for the parties.

 Cannot be submit separate offer by one of the participants or in solidarity with another contender to participate in the tender.

Foreign Companies

Matching with the same above mentioned conditions and requirements for local companies, in addition to submit a valid permission from Libyan Ministry of Economy to open foreign company branch.

Very Important Note:

Also it is allowed to the international specialized companies that currently are not registered in Libya to participate in the pre-qualification process considering that they must complete the local registration process prior the awarding and contracting stage.

Notes:

Important Notes:

1. As soon as the security situation in Libya improves and backs to normal, the requirement will be reduced into (2) choppers only and the services will be done from Mitiga based only.

The required documents to be sent or submitted as follows:

• One hard copy of the letter of interst.

• One soft copy of the required files by CD

The above stated requirements shall submitted to:

TENDER NO.: (920)

Provision of Rotary-wing air transportation Services to offshore Fields (Oil and Gas Divisions)

Addressed to the ' Contracts Department Manager'

( Oil Division ) to the following address:

Mellitah Oil & Gas Company (Oil Division)

Dahra Building-fifth floor - Green side

P.O. Box 346, Tripoli-Libya

The prequalification submission Date not later than

Thursday 31/01/2019

Soft Copy can be submitted to the following email:

Pre-Qualification ( PRE-Q@Mellitahog.ly)

Important Notes:

1. The pre qualifications' request is not an invitation to tender. Company is neither committed nor obligated to undertake the work described above or to issue any call for tender or to include any respondent to this invitation on the final Bidders List or to award any form of contract.

2. The Invitation to Tender (ITT) and full ITT Package will only be issued to qualified companies that have been pre-qualified.

3. Company will not be responsible for what's ever costs incurred for preparation and submission presented in response to this notice.

4. Company shall deal only with authorized officers of the bidding companies and not through individuals or agents

5.Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Libyan Branch has the right to extend the submission deadline of tender if necessary for a further period. The additional period shall be automatically re-announced on the MOG and NOC website after or before the announcement deadline of the tender.

6.The documents of any company participating in the tender will be accepted only in electronic form (either by CD or by e-mail).