NOC National Oil : Mellitah Oil & Gas ...TENDER NO 891

Mellitah Oil & Gas B. V. (oil Division) invitation to all intends to inviting Local, International specialized companies that have established themselves in the ability & competence to carry out the required work, by presenting the following files:

1. Legal File.

2. Financial File

3. HSEQ File.

4. Technical file includes (Technical profile, experience, CV, etc…).

For the purpose of evaluation and pre - qualification in order to select suitable and eligible companies to participate in the following tender:

Tender No.:891

Provision of Freight for Forwarding Services

Scope of Work

. Receipt of purchase order(PO) from Company

- Confirmation of receipt of PO.

- Issuing of Call Forward Instructions (CFI) to vendor / supplier of Company Waiting for notice of readiness from supplier / vendor.

In case of delivery terms 'ex-works

-Pre-check of charges, quotation to company for final approval

- After confirmation from company, arranging of transport to warehouse. -

Incase .of 'FCA Warehouse' delivery terms, Waiting for delivery from supplier.

- Receipts of goods as well as required suppliers documentation of forwarders' premises.

- Physical check of Tagged items, Suppliers documentation ,

Special requirements for checking in case of Extra examination charges as per quote per hour , Checking of country of origin of each item, Special handlings which are nominated by the company.

- Issuing of Receipts & Inspection Certificate (RIC), Distribution of RIC by E-Mail To company, TO Supplier

- In case of check OK, Arranging of seaworthy packing

In case of check NOT OK, Waiting for replacement of missing / defective or wrongly delivered items

Waiting for correct documentation

After settlement of issue, Preparation of corrected (RIC).

- Notice for new packing details per mail, Housing/ packing sheets (HPS).

- Booking for the next available vessel.

- Preparation of Bill of Ladings (Bs/L) Customs formalities, Port Handling formalities.

- Trucking of goods to the port.

- After vessel's departure Preparation of our freight invoice

- Forwarding of full documentation by courier service to company

- Forwarding of 1/3 original Bill of Lading by ship's bag

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Interested companies for the above tender must satisfy the stipulated requirements and submit all required information and documents below. Taking into consideration that failure to submit these documents will render automatic disqualification:

1. Letter on Company's letterhead Addressed to the Contracts Department Manager (Oil Division) stating expression of interest on the respective tender, the letter should contained company email, phone number & mobile for quick contact if needed

2. The Participating bidders must be having all legal documents and registered in Libya to be valid for not less than six (6) months from the date of the announcement.

3. Curriculum Vitae of staff assigned for this work

4. Company Profile with full details of similar contracts performed with relevant and verifiable Reference List of Clients, current activities to be carried out and any additional information that will enhance the potential of the applicant /consortium.

5. The bidders shall have advance knowledge of local and international environmental regulations to perform the work activities.

6. Health , Safety, Environment & Quality (HSEQ): The bidders shall provide the following:

6.1 Company's approved HSE manual attached with the company's approved HSEQ policy.

6.2 Certificates of Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality systems (ISO-9001, ISO- 14001 & OSHAS-18001)

1.3 Company's HSEQ Procedures list .

6.4 A valid license issued by the main office of Environment General Authority (EGA) to carry out the required activity. (If required)

7. Submission of Company's Financial Status documents turnover for the last (3 years) accredited and approved by external financial auditor.

8. Mellitah Oil & Gas has the right to exclude any file does not meet the above stipulated requirements.

The required Legal documents from participating companies are as follows:

Local Companies:-

 Original copy of valid commerce registration and official registration certificate with Chamber of Commerce.

 Original copy of Valid Business License.

 Original copy of Valid Tax Certificate.

 Company Establishment Contract.

 The participating Bidder registered activity should be agreed with Scope of work of Service or project that will be implemented.

Joint Venture Companies and agreements:-

A) J.V Companies

Submission of documents indicating the establishment of a joint venture company in accordance with the legislation and regulation in Libya, whether between two parties (local and foreign) or two local parties, in addition to other legal requirements that mentioned in the item of local company.

B) The Agreement (Solidarity)

 The agreement shall be ratified by the competent authorities (contract editor)

 The agreement shall include the commitment of the solidarity parties together or individually to carry out all the required works and services.

 The agreement should clarify the legal representative for the parties.

 Cannot be submit separate offer by one of the participants or in solidarity with another contender to participate in the tender.

Foreign Companies

Matching with the same above mentioned conditions and requirements for local companies, in addition to submit a valid permission from Libyan Ministry of Economy to open foreign company branch.

For those foreign companies are not registered in Libya, they have to provide the below documents :

1. Certificate of company registration from country of origin approved by Libyan Embassy

2. Copy of company financial strength (company capital or annual turnover) approved by independent financial controller.

3. Company Profile -- brief and concise overview of your company provided services worldwide and to Libyan companies.

Notes:

The required documents to be sent or submitted as follows:

• One hard copy of the letter of interest.

• One soft copy of the required files by CD

The above stated requirements shall submitted to:

TENDER NO.: (891)

Provision of Freight Forwarding Services.

Addressed to the ' Contracts Department Manager '

( Oil Division ) to the following address:

Mellitah Oil & Gas Company (Oil Division)

Dahra Building-fifth floor - Green side

P.O. Box 346, Tripoli-Libya

Last day of submission will Sunday

1010/03/2019

Soft Copy can be submitted to the following email:

Pre-Qualification ( PRE-Q@Mellitahog.ly)

Important Notes:

1. The pre qualifications' request is not an invitation to tender. Company is neither committed nor obligated to undertake the work described above or to issue any call for tender or to include any respondent to this invitation on the final Bidders List or to award any form of contract.

2. The Invitation to Tender (ITT) and full ITT Package will only be issued to qualified companies that have been pre-qualified.

3. Company will not be responsible for what's ever costs incurred for preparation and submission presented in response to this notice.

4. Company shall deal only with authorized officers of the bidding companies and not through individuals or agents

5. Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Libyan Branch has the right to extend the submission deadline of tender if necessary for a further period. The additional period shall be automatically re-announced on the MOG and NOC website after or before the announcement deadline of the tender.

6. The documents of any company participating in the tender will be accepted only in electronic form (either by CD or by e-mail).