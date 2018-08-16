Log in
NOC National Oil : Mellitah fire department succeeds in putting out Wafa–Mellitah gas pipeline fire

08/16/2018 | 08:56pm CEST

Thanks to the efforts of the Mellitah Oil and Gas Co fire department, fire-fighters were today able to suppress a blaze next to station 15 in Ajaylat on the Wafa-Mellitah gas pipeline. No significant damage was caused to the pipeline.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the arson was carried out with rocket-propelled grenades, gasoline and burnt car tyres found at the scene. Industrial Security Departments at the National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Mellitah complex are working with the Petroleum Facilities Guard and relevant authorities to investigate the incident and identify its perpetrators.

NOC board of directors condemns in the strongest terms this criminal act, and stresses that NOC will take all necessary legal measures to hold those responsible accountable

Thanks to the efforts of the Mellitah Oil and Gas Co fire department, fire-fighters were today able to suppress a blaze next to station 15 in Ajaylat on the Wafa-Mellitah gas pipeline. No significant damage was caused to the pipeline.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the arson was carried out with rocket-propelled grenades, gasoline and burnt car tyres found at the scene. Industrial Security Departments at the National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Mellitah complex are working with the Petroleum Facilities Guard and relevant authorities to investigate the incident and identify its perpetrators.

NOC board of directors condemns in the strongest terms this criminal act, and stresses that NOC will take all necessary legal measures to hold those responsible accountable - and nullify the threat they pose to the livelihood of the Libyan people.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 18:55:17 UTC
