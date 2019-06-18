NOC National Oil : Mellitah warehouse at Tajoura destroyed by aerial bombardment

National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirms that in the evening of Tuesday, 18 June 2019 a warehouse owned by subsidiary Mellitah Oil & Gas Company (MOG) was destroyed by aerial bombardment. Material losses from inside the warehouse are significant. The attack and resulting fire destroyed valuable equipment and materials in addition to the warehouse itself.

Firefighting and emergency response teams were quickly on the scene and able to control the blaze in close cooperation with the National Safety Authority. Three MOG workers suffered minor injuries and have been transported to the local hospital.

'This is another tragic loss caused by this unnecessary conflict,' said NOC chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla. 'NOC infrastructure is being destroyed before our eyes. The lives of oil sector workers are continually being put at risk, as is the prospect of maintained oil production. We will work with local authorities to ascertain the origin of this unprovoked attack. These repeated crimes cannot go unanswered.'

This is the fourth attack on NOC facilities since the beginning of the assault on Tripoli. The destruction of the North African Geophysical Exploration Company's (NAGECO) building, the bombardment of the oil clinic, and shelling in the vicinity of LPG tanks near the Airport Road warehouse are a clear sign of the blatant targeting of the oil sector and its workers. NOC continues to call for an immediate ceasefire to hostilities.