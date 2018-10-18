Log in
NOC National Oil : SIRTE OIL COMPANY for Production, Manufacturing of Oil & Gas....ADVERTISEMENT NO. 10/ 2018

10/18/2018 | 11:13am CEST

SIRTE OIL COMPANY for Production, Manufacturing of Oil & Gas announces Bidding of the following projects:

Project Title &Description

Project No.

T.D. Fees

(Libyan Dinars)

Last day for bid submission

Before

12:00 PM

1

Construction of additional Warehouse and Shed at Lehib Field:

The scope of this work is to construct a new concrete store, with metallic roof, 750 square meters, offices and shed, 150 square meters, at Lehib Field drilling yard. In addition, provision of labor, materials, services. Moreover, provision of civil, electrical, communication, firefighting and A/C systems is requiredas per details mentioned in the scope of work.

TP-202132-ZL

1,500

Sunday, 02nd December,

2018

2

Rehabilitation of P.C. Desalination Plant Drainage System, Brega Area 2:

The objective of this project is to rehabilitate the Drainage System of PC Desalination

Plant in Brega, Area 2 as per details mentioned in the scope of work.

TP-206124

1,000

3

Drilling of Water Well Near the Gas Well FF03R-6 at ALESTIQLAL Field

N/A

500

We urge specialized companiesthat consider themselves qualified to execute any of the above-mentioned projects, and wish to participate, to contact Secretariat of S.O.C Main Tenders Committee, at Marsa El-Brega to purchase tender document (s) at non-refundable indicated fees against the projects, payment, Cash or by certified cheque. The following documents are required:-

  • A copy of the Company's Commercial Register (Valid).
  • A copy of a valid License to Run Business.
  • A copy of a valid certificate proving payment of tax.
  • Financial position of the Company for the last three years.
  • A Copy of the Authorization given by the Ministry for Economy and Trade to carry out Business in Libya (for Foreign Companies Only).
  • A Prove of Ability & Experience to carry out the required work.

-Tender documents can be purchased weekdays (Sunday-Thursday) during working hours, (10:00 to 12:00 Libya Time) as from:

Sunday October 21st, 2018 until Sunday November 04th, 2018.

For any information or clarifications, please contact the following telephone numbers:

Direct phone & fax 00218- 064-7623113

Or through telephone exchange 00218 61 2230216- 25ext. 22053& 22054. Mobile 0925763652

You can also visit SOC website (www.sirteoil.com.ly) and National Oil Corporation site

Or Contact us on the following e-mail address (mtc_sect@sirteoil.com.ly).

.BID SUBMISSION RULES:

-Bids must be in full compliance with the tender specifications and conditions provided with it. Any bids not in compliance will be ignored.

-Bids must be submitted in two separate well-sealed envelopes and stamped by the Company's official stamp. The project title & project reference number must be written on both envelops.

  1. The first envelop contains the Technical offer(1 Original + 3 Copies + One CD) and the Un-priced Commercial Tender(1 Original )
  1. The second envelope contains the Commercial offer(1 Original+ 1 copy).

-A certified cheque (Bid Bond) issued by a known bank operating in Libya, worth (0.5%) of bid price must be also submitted in a separate sealed envelope. Bid offers not containing certified cheqes will be rejected. Cheques will be cancelled and returned to unsuccessful bidders, after award of the bid.

-Winner of the bid must submit a certified cheque worth 10%of contract price agreed to, as a final insurance, within 10 days of notification of contract award and will be returned to the contractor after one year of completing the project. The initial (0.5%) cheque will be cancelled and returned to bidder.

-Bids MUST be delivered to the office of the Secretary of S.O.C Main Tenders Committee, at Marsa El-Brega.

-Companies interested in purchasing tender documents should present a letter authorizing their representative by name, to receive the document on behalf of the company, and copy of representative's passport including a copy of the entry stamp should be sent to SOC Main Tenders Committee 72hours before arrival to Brega, in order to issue necessary Oilfield passes.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 09:12:13 UTC
